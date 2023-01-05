Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
Related
2 arrested in connection with bodies found in Tuscaloosa County
Two suspects are in custody after two bodies were discovered in the area of Fosters Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Man sentenced to 15 years in 2019 shooting death of Birmingham father of 7
A man was sentenced to prison Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a Birmingham father. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa Pulliam sentenced 24-year-old Jhakiren Grier guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter in the slaying of 36-year-old Gewayne Gilbert. Grier was initially charged with murder. The shooting happened...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect
The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
wvtm13.com
Interstate 59-20 in Tuscaloosa County reopens as double death investigation continues
FOSTERS, Ala. — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent much of Sunday analyzing evidence along Interstate 59-20 Northbound near exit 62 in the Fosters area. The interstate was closed for more than 12 hours as a result. Investigators say they got a call just after 6 a.m. Sunday that...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
1 after being shot by police officer in Alabama
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in 32 Birmingham robberies of Hispanic victims at homes, construction sites, businesses; 2nd man held on $2 million bond
A search is underway for a man charged in the armed robberies of dozens of Hispanic victims in Birmingham. Jakobie Deontay Smith, 20, is charged with at least 32 counts of first-degree robbery. Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald described Smith as armed and dangerous. Smith was charged with capital...
Fiery crash leaves one dead in Hoover
An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.
wvtm13.com
Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business
JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Gadsden. It happened on January 6 around 1:39 a.m. on Hinsdale Avenue. Police say Cody Stewart, 28, died at the scene. No officers were hurt and no other details were given. The Gadsden Police Department has requested Special Agents...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
Comments / 0