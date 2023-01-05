ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU, one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect

BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

1 after being shot by police officer in Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in 32 Birmingham robberies of Hispanic victims at homes, construction sites, businesses; 2nd man held on $2 million bond

A search is underway for a man charged in the armed robberies of dozens of Hispanic victims in Birmingham. Jakobie Deontay Smith, 20, is charged with at least 32 counts of first-degree robbery. Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald described Smith as armed and dangerous. Smith was charged with capital...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing car into Jasper business

JASPER, Ala. — Police have arrested a driver they say slammed his car into a business in Jasper early Saturday morning. Police said Mark Locke, 35, of Colorado, was driving a Mustang when it crashed into Elle Luxe on 18th Alley East. That crash was caught on surveillance videos...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gadsden

GADSDEN, AL

