golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
Suni Lee Records Her First Perfect Score of the Season for Auburn
The Olympian started off her final collegiate season with a bang.
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
thegolfnewsnet.com
Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. But Couples reveals 1 argument
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. And closeness can bring benefits that maybe neither can enjoy with others. Like the time Couples pranked Woods. Then didn’t give him the reveal for two years. In September, Couples shared the story of a moment from the 2009 Presidents Cup, where Couples was U.S. captain and Woods was a U.S. player.
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Golf.com
‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past
Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com
PGA Tour granting a ‘few’ releases for LIV-related Saudi International: Report
Turns out it won’t be long before we see current PGA Tour members squaring off against LIV Golf rivals. According to a report from GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard, the PGA Tour will grant a number of conflicting event and media releases for February’s PIF Saudi International. The Asian Tour event is sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which owns the upstart PGA Tour rival LIV Golf. LIV is set to begin its second season two weeks later in Mexico.
Golf.com
USGA selects Winged Foot for 2028 U.S. Open, solidifies venues through 2030
Another U.S. Open is heading to historic Winged Foot. The USGA announced on Monday that the West Course at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., has been awarded the 2028 U.S. Open. The 2028 U.S. Open will be the seventh held at Winged Foot and first since Bryson DeChambeau...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Jon Rahm rallies, Collin Morikawa struggles, no commercials
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Collin Morikawa’s collapse at the Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm’s rally, no commercials and more.
Golf.com
This is the type of ball high handicappers should use, according to a Top 100 Teacher
With so many golf balls on the market, it can be difficult to decide which one would be best for your game, especially if you’re a high handicapper. Because let’s be honest — if you’re prone to losing balls during a round, cost can be more of a factor than simply choosing the ball that plays best to your strengths.
Golf.com
‘Look at this thing run:’ NBC debuting new drone camera at Tournament of Champions
New year, new camera angles. NBC is debuting a new live drone camera for its broadcasts this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Live drone cameras have been used before for golf coverage, but never like this and never in a setting like Maui. With all the slopes at Kapalua’s Plantation course that have led to numerous 400-yard-plus drives over the years, NBC is using the camera to follow the ball roll, which can be up to 40 seconds sometimes.
Golf.com
4 golf skorts under $10 to spice up your outfits
Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a New Year’s sale, and every savvy golf shopper knows offseason browsing is the best way to save some extra coin. With hundreds of colors, lengths and styles on sale, your closet will be set for the upcoming warm seasons. One of my...
ng-sportingnews.com
Future College Football Playoff locations: Host cities, stadiums for 2024 national championship and beyond
A change is going to come. The College Football Playoff national championship game has found itself on an ever-moving carousel, cycling through different locations with wholly different climates since its 2014 inception. If you build it, they will come. And given the CFP championship's popularity — it draws tens of...
