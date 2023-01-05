ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. But Couples reveals 1 argument

Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. And closeness can bring benefits that maybe neither can enjoy with others. Like the time Couples pranked Woods. Then didn’t give him the reveal for two years. In September, Couples shared the story of a moment from the 2009 Presidents Cup, where Couples was U.S. captain and Woods was a U.S. player.
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
Golf.com

‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past

Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com

PGA Tour granting a ‘few’ releases for LIV-related Saudi International: Report

Turns out it won’t be long before we see current PGA Tour members squaring off against LIV Golf rivals. According to a report from GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard, the PGA Tour will grant a number of conflicting event and media releases for February’s PIF Saudi International. The Asian Tour event is sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, which owns the upstart PGA Tour rival LIV Golf. LIV is set to begin its second season two weeks later in Mexico.
Golf.com

‘Look at this thing run:’ NBC debuting new drone camera at Tournament of Champions

New year, new camera angles. NBC is debuting a new live drone camera for its broadcasts this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Live drone cameras have been used before for golf coverage, but never like this and never in a setting like Maui. With all the slopes at Kapalua’s Plantation course that have led to numerous 400-yard-plus drives over the years, NBC is using the camera to follow the ball roll, which can be up to 40 seconds sometimes.
Golf.com

4 golf skorts under $10 to spice up your outfits

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a New Year’s sale, and every savvy golf shopper knows offseason browsing is the best way to save some extra coin. With hundreds of colors, lengths and styles on sale, your closet will be set for the upcoming warm seasons. One of my...

