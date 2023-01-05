ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to provide $23 million in immigration aid to neighbors, ambassador to Mexico says

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $23 million in additional aid to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean to assist migrants with emergencies and to foster their local integration, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Thursday.

Salazar also said on Twitter the two countries and Canada would discuss further discuss immigration and measures to provide security, labor pathways and economic opportunity at an upcoming trilateral summit.

Billie Herrod
4d ago

Why do we keep giving to other Countries when we don’t help our own citizens, and we have millions of new mouths to feed? The Cartel helped them rid themselves of the uneducated people hanging around by sending them to America. Why do we have open borders? In todays speech, Biden claimed that on day one he had set a border policy! I guess it was ‘come on in’…..

Hurricane Force
4d ago

Lockdown all borders. Stop all this ridiculous payments to these countries stealing American taxpayers money. TAKE CARE OF AMERICANS!

June Adkins
4d ago

they don't know when to stop with all the crap they need to send them back no country has that kind of money and ours can't even take care of our people a lot is doing without medication lights food housing so what in the hell is wrong with these democratic

