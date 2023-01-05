Governor Hobbs charts a course for her first 100 days and beyond

For the first time since 2009, a Democratic governor leads the state of Arizona. Katie Hobbs is the executive.

But the legislature is still run by Republicans. The challenge for her administration, Governor Hobbs said during an interview with ABC15, is finding common ground.

"I think we are all well aware that we are in a divided government, not just a divided government in incredibly polarized times," Hobbs said. "I think there is a desire to find areas of common ground and ways that we can work together to achieve things for the benefit of Arizonans."

Governor Hobbs is promising a bold agenda for her first 100 days in office. Improving the economy for workers, affordable housing, immigration, education and water security are all on her to-do list.

Shortly after being sworn in on Monday, the Governor signed an executive order titled "Protecting Employment Opportunity." It reinforces federal non-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ state employees. Arizona already has a protection in place, but the Governor said it wasn't being enforced.

"We have a lot of issues to tackle," Hobbs said. "I think Arizonans expect leadership that deals with multiple things at one time."

Recent rains and snow aside, protecting Arizona's water interests are at, or near the top, of Governor Hobbs' first 100-day priorities.

"We have to protect the Colorado River Water. Protect Arizona’s interest in the Colorado River water," she said.

In 2022, the Legislature dedicated more than a billion dollars to develop and identify long-term sources for water. $200 million was set aside to help cities and counties finance conservation projects.

On that front, Governor Hobbs appears ready to open the state's checkbook.

"There are a lot of ways we can invest resources to do that. A lot of groups are ready to put shovels in the ground to bring conservation projects to bare."

ABC15 asked "Will we see something in the first hundred days on this?"

"Oh, certainly yes." Hobbs replied.

Along Arizona's border near Yuma, work is underway to remove Governor Doug Ducey's cargo container border wall. A ten-mile stretch of wall in Cochise County will be coming down as well. It's part of a settlement Arizona reached with the Biden Administration in the final days of the Ducey administration.

"It’s really unfortunate that this 175-million dollars was wasted because that could be used to actually provide services and support to those communities," Hobbs said.

Governor Hobbs says she is preparing for the day Title 42, a federal restriction used to keep migrants from entering the U.S., ends. Currently 19 states, including Arizona, are suing the federal government to keep Title 42 in place.

"We are going to be 100% focused on the needs of the border communities." Hobbs said. "I’ve already had conversations with the mayors of San Luis, Yuma, Douglas, Tucson talking about what they need."

Arizona now owns more than ten miles of cargo containers. It will be up to the Hobbs administration to figure out what to do with them. Converting at least some into housing units is one of the options the Governor says will be considered.

In December, Governor Hobbs met with Republican legislative leaders, House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen. Hobbs believes on some issues, like affordable housing, there is common ground. But other priorities, like lifting the spending limits on public schools will have to be negotiated.

"I am optimistic I met with Superintendent Tom Horne and he is also making this a top priority for his administration," Arizona's new governor said, "We know we have to tackle it early on. So, I’m hoping we can come together and address this issue so that we are not pushing schools to the brink again like what happened last year."

Abortion rights was a major campaign issue for the Governor. While she opposes the current law allowing abortions during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, she may not expend much political capital during the session to change it. The governor thinks a ballot measure to restore full access for women may be the best alternative.

"I think we are going to have to restore access with a ballot measure. And I think folks are already talking about that," Governor Hobbs said. "That is obviously not in the first hundred days but appointments we make especially on agencies that are critical on healthcare decisions, Department of Health, things like that you are going to see pro-choice champions in those positions."

