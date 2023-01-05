Shop the Brooks Brothers 2023 Semi-Annual sale for up to 60% off shoes, jackets and more

Shop the best deals on jackets, shoes and more at the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual sale. Brooks Brothers/Reviewed

Brooks Brothers is starting off 2023 with its Semi-Annual sale that'll score you up to 60% off dress shirts, scarves, shoes and so much more.

Now through Tuesday, January 10, Brooks Brothers has incredible clothing deals on hundreds of items for both men and women.

The new year just began, but Brooks Brothers is already offering loads of savings during its Semi-Annual sale . The classic clothing brand is kicking off 2023 with discounts of up to 60% on shoes , scarves , jackets , coats and so much more. If you're in need of a fashion upgrade this year, this Brooks Brothers sale can help you get a jump on sprucing up your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Shop the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual sale

Now through Tuesday, January 10 , you can shop the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual sale and save up to 60% on clothing for men, women, boys and girls. Plus, you can gear up for chillier temperatures and score deals on scarves, jackets and more. For example, you can snag a comfy, knit scarf for 60% off — bringing the item's $148 price tag down to just $59.99.

If you're trying to stay inside this winter to avoid the cold, Brooks Brothers also has cozy clothing that homebodies will love. A pair of soft, drawstring sweatshorts is 60% off right now — cutting its original price of $88 to only $34.99. You can also nab some joggers for just $45 during the Semi-Annual sale, which is a 62% markdown from their $118 listing price.

The savings don't end there though, as you can get a whopping $268.80 off a high-quality barn coat . During this sale, you'll save 60% on this waxed-cotton coat and ring up at just $179.20, a significant departure from its original $448 price tag.

Whether you need fashionable clothing to brave the elements or comfy items to make the indoors cushy, Brooks Brothers has you covered. Shop the brand's Semi-Annual sale quickly though, as it won't be here in a week.

The best Brooks Brothers deals

Save up to 60% on jackets, tops and plenty more during the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual sale. Brooks Brothers/Reviewed

Shop the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual sale

