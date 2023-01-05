Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Solana Rallies as Crypto Market Sees Green to Start 2023
After spending two months in freefall, Solana led a crypto market recovery this week with an explosive rally. In the first week of the new year, the leading cryptocurrencies are all in the green after a brutal 2022. None of the top 20 cryptocurrencies posted major losses this week. Bitcoin...
decrypt.co
Trump NFT Mania Gets a Very Short Term as Sales Nearly Vanish
Sunday’s sales total was over 99% lower than December’s peak day as the short-lived bubble of demand has well and truly popped. It’s been less than a month since Donald Trump’s official NFT trading cards launched to a mostly perplexed response, even from his supporters, and the ensuing hype was sizable but short-lived. Now the NFT trading card project has slumped to new lows as trading demand continues to vanish.
decrypt.co
Solana, Cardano Both Up 21% Late Sunday, Setting Monthly Highs
The value of both Solana and Cardano spiked by over 21 percent late Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko, both reentering territory not seen by either since November. Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its price spike to $0.33—a price not seen since November 19. Meanwhile, Solana, which kicked off a remarkable run with an 11% jump in value on Monday, spiked again Sunday to $16.04, territory it hasn't seen since Nov. 9, when it was partway through a collapse of more than 50% over the prior three days.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Hits 3-Week High as Wider Crypto Market Flips Green
The world’s most popular meme coin Dogecoin is among the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged 7.8% over the day, making it the second-best performing asset among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. As per CoinGecko, the volatile meme coin hit a 3-week...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Staking Tokens Rally as Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which lets users unstake their ETH, is likely fueling investors’ interest in liquid staking projects. As the withdrawal date for unstaking Ethereum closes in, tokens powering various liquid staking protocols are enjoying a hefty rally. Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL), for example,...
decrypt.co
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Jump 12%, Narrowing Discount
The discount for Grayscale's Bitcoin product hit its lowest value since mid-November, despite investor discontent and legal troubles. Shares in the troubled Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) surged on Monday, narrowing its discount from Bitcoin. The price for the OTC-traded security jumped 11.56% yesterday, to $9.65. This brought the trust’s discount...
