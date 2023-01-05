The kids’ business took some tough hits in 2022, beginning at the start of the year when the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said it would be discontinuing the Young Audiences Content Fund—a move the Children’s Media Foundation deemed “a short-sighted failure.” The confusion around HBO Max’s kids’ and family strategy that would begin later in the year, starting with Tom Ascheim’s exitand continuing with a slew of projects being canceled or put on hold, like Degrassi, did not make life easier for producers and distributors. In announcing its strategy for a digital-first future, the BBC revealed it would be axing the CBBC linear channel. Inflation, slowing SVOD gains and a weakening ad market squeezed budgets, making financing ever more complex. And with a fast-moving AVOD/FAST channel landscape, windowing and rights negotiations became much more challenging.

