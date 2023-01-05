Read full article on original website
Zinc Media Group Taps BBC Studios Alum to Lead Production
Zinc Media Group has appointed former Uplands and BBC Studios production head Nick Todd as Zinc Television’s head of production. Todd will be responsible for overseeing operations and productions across the company’s TV labels based in London and Manchester, including Brook Lapping, Rex, Supercollider and Red Sauce. He...
Kartoon Channel! Expands Global Reach
Genius Brands International has expanded distribution of Kartoon Channel! with Vizio in North America and various new in-flight programs. Families can access Kartoon Channel! and its kid-friendly catalog, including originals such as Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, via a dedicated application and channel on Vizio smart TVs. Passengers on British Airways, Qatar Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia now have access to a select lineup of Kartoon Channel! originals as well.
2022: The Year in Kids
The kids’ business took some tough hits in 2022, beginning at the start of the year when the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said it would be discontinuing the Young Audiences Content Fund—a move the Children’s Media Foundation deemed “a short-sighted failure.” The confusion around HBO Max’s kids’ and family strategy that would begin later in the year, starting with Tom Ascheim’s exitand continuing with a slew of projects being canceled or put on hold, like Degrassi, did not make life easier for producers and distributors. In announcing its strategy for a digital-first future, the BBC revealed it would be axing the CBBC linear channel. Inflation, slowing SVOD gains and a weakening ad market squeezed budgets, making financing ever more complex. And with a fast-moving AVOD/FAST channel landscape, windowing and rights negotiations became much more challenging.
