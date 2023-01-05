Read full article on original website
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
wach.com
Aiken Police officer fired for alleged excessive force during traffic incident
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken police officer has been fired and is under investigation after reports say used excessive force while attempting an arrest early January. The public safety officer, Anthony Mason, was terminated from the Aiken Department of Public Safety after an investigation found that he struck 30-year-old Akia Jordan over the head while attempting to arrest him.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
Richland County apartment shooting sends one to hospital on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left one wounded on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at 2012 Faraway Drive, an address associated with The Reserves at Faraway Terrace - an apparent complex near the Woodfield Park community.
wach.com
Two charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged two people in Orangeburg County with human trafficking. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman SC has been charged with Trafficking with a victim under 18-years-old, 1st offense and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk, according to authorities.
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
wspa.com
Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint
A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
wach.com
'It was the right thing to do:' Camden towing company flips nearly $10k bill
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — It was the right thing to do. That's what the owner of a Camden wrecker company says about returning a car that belonged to a woman found dead in a clothing donation bin last week. That woman's daughter has the car again, without paying a...
wach.com
One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
WIS-TV
Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
wach.com
Aiken man killed in Sunday morning crash identified
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — The victim of an Aiken single-car crash early Sunday morning has been identified, according to officials Monday morning. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 31-year-old John Ways was the driver, and the victim of a crash on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken.
WIS-TV
Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire
COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington. Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
