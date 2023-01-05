ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken Police officer fired for alleged excessive force during traffic incident

AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken police officer has been fired and is under investigation after reports say used excessive force while attempting an arrest early January. The public safety officer, Anthony Mason, was terminated from the Aiken Department of Public Safety after an investigation found that he struck 30-year-old Akia Jordan over the head while attempting to arrest him.
AIKEN, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Two charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged two people in Orangeburg County with human trafficking. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman SC has been charged with Trafficking with a victim under 18-years-old, 1st offense and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk, according to authorities.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint

A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
UNION COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One injured after shooting at Richland County apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Richland County apartment complex. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at The Reserve at Windsor Park apartments. Deputies say when they arrived they found a man lying in a hallway. He had been shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Officers searching for stolen jewelry in connection with Town of Lexington homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is further investigating a homicide incident that happened at a Town of Lexington apartment complex. Officials said on July 9, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., Tyler “T-Rob/T-Rob Smooth” Robinson, a music promoter in Columbia, had been shot multiple times outside of the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road. Officers provided aid to Robinson until Lexington County EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Aiken man killed in Sunday morning crash identified

AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — The victim of an Aiken single-car crash early Sunday morning has been identified, according to officials Monday morning. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 31-year-old John Ways was the driver, and the victim of a crash on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Five people displaced after County of Lexington house fire

COUNTY OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a home Sunday morning after a fire destroyed their house in the County of Lexington. Officials said the Lexington County Fire Service responded to a house fire just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on the 100 block of Huggins Street in Red Bank.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

