World Screen News
Zinc Media Group Taps BBC Studios Alum to Lead Production
Zinc Media Group has appointed former Uplands and BBC Studios production head Nick Todd as Zinc Television’s head of production. Todd will be responsible for overseeing operations and productions across the company’s TV labels based in London and Manchester, including Brook Lapping, Rex, Supercollider and Red Sauce. He...
Sky Studios Elstree Launches Training Program
A new training program launched by Sky Studios Elstree will see young people from across Hertsmere and the U.K. given the opportunity to work on high-end TV and blockbuster film productions. Named the Sky Content Academy, the initiative is part of Sky’s broader work to support new talent. Local students...
