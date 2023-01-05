Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces 3rd murder charge after allegedly stabbing 5 homeless people
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested in September 2022 in connection to four separate stabbings of homeless people is now suspected in a fifth case, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Christopher Martell, 33, is the primary suspect in another stabbing that happened on Feb. 15,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigating Monday morning homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early morning homicide Monday. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. Police found an unresponsive adult male laying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man found dead in flood channel near apartment complex
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a homicide early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Topaz Street, north of Tropicana near Tompkins. A man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in a flood channel behind an apartment complex in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigating after woman found dead in residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers received a report of an unresponsive woman who was found inside a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during argument in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an argument Friday night. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a mobile home park near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard at about 11:58 p.m. Friday in response to multiple calls advising of a shooting.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested after man stabbed to death during fight
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in November. According to a news release, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of North 11th Street at about 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 23 in response to a stabbing.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homicide rate for 2022 down from previous year, data shows
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide case rate was down for the year of 2022 compared to 2021, according to data published on the department’s website. In 2022, the department saw 146 murders compared to 158 the year prior, a decrease of...
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil to be held for Las Vegas teen who died after medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil will be held Wednesday night in honor of a 16-year-old Las Vegas girl who died after she suffered a medical emergency while playing in a flag football game last Thursday night. The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the teen as Ashari Hughes, 16....
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently. According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%. There were a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ fights rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) “Baby Incredible Hulk” will need breathing tube for the rest of his life. A Las Vegas Valley family is showing FOX5 how they care for their baby who has a rare genetic disorder. “Niko has a deletion of his 5q31.3 chromosome. The doctors only...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas hospital adds more free CPR classes due to rising demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand. The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas volunteers deliver winter clothes, sleeping bags to people on streets or in camps
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As temperatures dip close to or below freezing in the Las Vegas Valley, a group of volunteers are going out to people on the streets or in camps to make sure they have winter clothes and supplies. The Promise has a crucial mission: to deliver...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner releases cause of death for 16-year-old who died after flag football game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the cause and manner of death for a 16-year-old who died after a flag football game in Las Vegas. Ashari Hughes died from anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva, the coroner’s office said. Her manner of death was described as natural.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after small plane lands on US 95 near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday morning. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the plane landed on US 95 near Mile Marker 97 just before 10 a.m. Jan. 7. After the plane landed on the highway, it was hit by a vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Meow Wolf offering adults-only events at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first two adults-only events at its Omega Mart attraction, Meow Wolf has announced it will host several 21+ gatherings in January, February and March. As part of the events, Meow Wolf said previously that its immersive art experience, Omega Mart,...
Fox5 KVVU
Theo Von to host 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, as part of his “Return of the Rat” tour, Von will host two shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this summer.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dies after avalanche on Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after an avalanche at Mt. Charleston Monday. U.S. Forest Service confirmed the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area Jan. 9. Las Vegas police confirmed the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an...
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
