Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigating Monday morning homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an early morning homicide Monday. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. Police found an unresponsive adult male laying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police look for vehicle in New Year’s Eve homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was believed to have been used in a homicide on New Year’s Eve. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to calls of a vehicle that had collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man found dead in flood channel near apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a homicide early Monday morning in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Topaz Street, north of Tropicana near Tompkins. A man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in a flood channel behind an apartment complex in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigating after woman found dead in residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers received a report of an unresponsive woman who was found inside a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during argument in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an argument Friday night. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a mobile home park near the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard at about 11:58 p.m. Friday in response to multiple calls advising of a shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada sees fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than 2021, state reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada saw slightly fewer fatal crashes in 2022 than in 2021, the office of Traffic Safety reported recently. According to the data, there were 385 fatalities in 2021, while there were 382 fatalities in 2022, a decrease of .78%. There were a...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas hospital adds more free CPR classes due to rising demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand. The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner releases cause of death for 16-year-old who died after flag football game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the cause and manner of death for a 16-year-old who died after a flag football game in Las Vegas. Ashari Hughes died from anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of valsalva, the coroner’s office said. Her manner of death was described as natural.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after small plane lands on US 95 near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a small plane landed on a highway outside of Las Vegas Saturday morning. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the plane landed on US 95 near Mile Marker 97 just before 10 a.m. Jan. 7. After the plane landed on the highway, it was hit by a vehicle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Meow Wolf offering adults-only events at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first two adults-only events at its Omega Mart attraction, Meow Wolf has announced it will host several 21+ gatherings in January, February and March. As part of the events, Meow Wolf said previously that its immersive art experience, Omega Mart,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Theo Von to host 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, as part of his “Return of the Rat” tour, Von will host two shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dies after avalanche on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after an avalanche at Mt. Charleston Monday. U.S. Forest Service confirmed the avalanche happened in a backcountry area of Spring Mountain National Recreation area Jan. 9. Las Vegas police confirmed the avalanche happened around 12:23 p.m. A man was caught in an...
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV

