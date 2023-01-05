LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Demand to learn CPR is rising across the valley. University Medical Center (UMC) is now offering more free classes in response to that demand. The medical center’s Healthy Living Institute offers free CPR classes to the community. More classes are now scheduled through the first quarter of the year. The classes offer traditional CPR training, along with specialized training for helping infants and children.

