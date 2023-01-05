Taking home the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” just made Netflix the first streamer ever to win the category. Del Toro made history for himself, too, as the first Latino winner. (Note: there have previously been co-directors on films that have won, such as Charise Castro Smith from “Encanto,” but co-directors are typically not official nominees or winners.) Accepting the Golden Globe, del Toro proclaimed that “animation is cinema,” continuing, “Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.” Since the category’s inception in 2006, only four winners of the Globes’ animation category have failed...

32 MINUTES AGO