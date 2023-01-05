Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Creator Chris Nee Slated for TV Kids Festival
Twenty-time Emmy nominee Chris Nee, creator, writer and executive producer of multiple hit children’s series, including Doc McStuffins, is set to deliver a keynote as part of the TV Kids Festival, taking place from February 7 to 10, which you can register for here for free. Nee began her...
World Screen News
Wednesday Renewed for Second Season
Netflix has ordered a second season of its record-breaking series Wednesday, centered on The Addams Family’s iconic teenage daughter. Season one, which debuted in November 2022, has been seen by more than 182 million households since its debut, with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. It broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix in its first and second weeks.
World Screen News
Israeli Drama Shtisel Set for Turkish Remake
Dori Media Group (DMG) has licensed remake rights for the Israeli drama Shtisel to the Turkish production company OGM Pictures. OGM Pictures plans to produce at least 20 episodes in the first season of the Turkish adaptation of Shtisel for Star TV. The drama is set in the world of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Sorry Ladies, Eric Winter Is Off the Market — Meet His Beautiful Wife and Kids!
Season 5 of ABC’s procedural cop comedy The Rookie is well underway and it appears that love is in the air for two cast members. The romantic tension between Training Officer Tim Hartford (Eric Winter) and Melissa O'Neil’s Lucy Chen has been high for some time now, but it wasn’t until Season 5 that the two chose to explore their relationship. And fans of The Rookie are shipping hard.
World Screen News
BBC America Prebuys Two Love Nature Originals
Blue Ant International has secured a presale deal with BBC America for two Love Nature original documentary productions, including Chasing the Rains. The four-part Chasing the Rains takes audiences on a journey into one of the most majestic, unspoiled and rarely filmed areas of wilderness in Africa. Narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus), the series follows three animal matriarchs as they attempt to overcome incredible obstacles to protect their families during one of Africa’s worst droughts in 20 years.
World Screen News
Moominvalley Set for Season Four
Gutsy Animations’ Moominvalley has been recommissioned for a fourth season by Sky in the U.K. and Yle in Finland. Viaplay Group has come on board Moominvalley as a co-production partner for the new episodes and will air all four seasons on its Viaplay streaming platform in multiple territories, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands.
Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’
Taking home the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” just made Netflix the first streamer ever to win the category. Del Toro made history for himself, too, as the first Latino winner. (Note: there have previously been co-directors on films that have won, such as Charise Castro Smith from “Encanto,” but co-directors are typically not official nominees or winners.) Accepting the Golden Globe, del Toro proclaimed that “animation is cinema,” continuing, “Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.” Since the category’s inception in 2006, only four winners of the Globes’ animation category have failed...
Golden Globes say ‘Yes, Chef!’ to Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)
After being a featured player on “Shameless” for over a decade, Jeremy Allen White is now the lead on his very first TV show … and he won a Golden Globe for his efforts. White prevailed during Tuesday’s ceremony for his role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on FX on Hulu’s freshman dramedy series “The Bear.” He beat out co-nominees Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”). See the complete winners list. “I love acting!” White proclaimed at the podium after thanking his fellow “The Bear” cast members...
Yes, Nicole Byer dropped that F-bomb on Golden Globes red carpet to discuss new boo
Nicole Byer, host of "Nailed It," let the F-bomb fly when she was asked about her new boyfriend on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
