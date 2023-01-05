Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
SEA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Habs split their season series against the Seattle Kraken, dropping a 4-0 decision at the Bell Centre on Monday. Following an optional morning skate, head coach Martin St-Louis announced that Mike Hoffman would return to the lineup, while Anthony Richard would be a healthy scratch. Goaltender Sam...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
NHL
Recap: Canes Suffer Shootout Loss To Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third consecutive result Saturday afternoon, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout. Turning to Antti Raanta in net after Pyotr Kochetkov had started the team's two most recent contests, the veteran netminder was needed in the opening moments to keep the game scoreless. Arguably the best chance for either side in the opening frame, the save played a big part in eventually sending the contest to the second period scoreless.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Kings 6, Oilers 3
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Oilers penalty kill woes continued on Monday as they surrendered four power-play goals to the Kings in a 6-3 defeat to open their four-game road trip. It was penalties aplenty for both teams at Crypto.com Arena, but especially for the visitors who were dealt seven minors as opposed to six for the Kings. The Oilers have now surrendered 42 power-play goals against this season, which is tied for the most in the NHL this season with the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are seeing players up and down the lineup step up in big ways as they finished 3-1-0 on their first road trip of 2023. Thomas Greiss was the most recent, starting his first game since Dec. 20 and earning his 16th career shutout - and first as a Blue - to beat the division-rival Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
Kraken score 8 in win against Senators
Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky recorded 3 points each in the Kraken's 8-4 road victory over the Senators. Matty Beniers, Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz and Vince Dunn each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (22-12-4), who have won four straight. Martin Jones, who has started each game during the winning streak, made 19 saves.
Comments / 0