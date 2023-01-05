Read full article on original website
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
Isaac Dogboe-Mark Magsayo Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC; Both Also Exploring Separate Fights
An intriguing fight is on the table for a pair of former titlists who are also linked to equally attractive in-house options. BoxingScene.com has learned that the WBC has formally ordered a title eliminator between Isaac Dogboe and Mark Magsayo. The two sides are given until the end of January to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing for a fight to determine the number-one contender in the WBC featherweight rankings while its title status is up in the air.
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Ryan Garcia to Gervonta Davis: No More Talking, Let's Get It On
The next Garcia in line is ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan Garcia was among the world’s most interested observers during Davis’ eventual ninth-round stoppage of WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (no relation) to defend his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title. Davis was ahead on all three scorecards after eight rounds, before Dominican Republic’s Garcia complained of blurred vision in his corner.
IBF Rescinds Order For Usyk-Hrgovic Mandatory Title Fight, Acknowledges WBA Next In Rotation
A major roadblock has been cleared on the road to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has formally rescinded its previous order for its number-one heavyweight contender, Filip Hrgovic to next face unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The fight was demanded by the sanctioning body more than two months ago but Usyk is no longer on the hook to honor that ruling, at a point when talks continue for a hoped-for showdown with lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Scores Knockdown, 4th-Round TKO Of Omar Rosales On Davis-Garcia Card
WASHINGTON – Vito Mielnicki Jr. produced the knockout he sought Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard. The 20-year-old Mielnicki stopped Omar Rosales early in the fourth round of a 10-round junior middleweight match at Capital One Arena. Mielnicki recorded a knockdown late in the third round and went after Rosales as soon as the fourth round began.
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Artur Beterbiev Not Bothered About Being on Yarde’s Home Turf
Artur Beterbiev apparently could care less about having home court advantage. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia will face contender Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 in Yarde’s hometown of London at Wembley Arena. When asked, in a recent interview, if he is at all concerned...
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara on February 18 in Nottingham
Matchroom Boxing’s 2023 schedule in the UK is set to begin with a bang at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18 as hometown hero Leigh Wood puts his WBA Featherweight World Title on the line against big-punching Mexican Mauricio Lara, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Holyfield: Bivol-Beterbiev is One of The Most Anticipated Fights in The Whole World
Former two division undisputed world champion Evander Holyfield is really looking forward to a potential showdown between undefeated light heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Beterbiev holds the WBC, IBF, WBO world titles at 175, while Bivol is the WBA's champion. "Bivol vs. Beterbiev is one of the most...
Jaron Ennis After First 12-Round Win: Maybe These Boys Will Get In The Ring Now & Fight Me
WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Gervonta Davis On Scoring Until TKO Of Hector Luis Garcia: I Don’t Think It Was Close
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis’ assistant trainer told him between rounds at one point early Sunday morning that his fight with Hector Luis Garcia was close on the scorecards. Davis disagreed. The powerful southpaw from nearby Baltimore believes he belonged comfortably ahead of Garcia on the cards before Garcia...
Stanionis Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair If Keith Thurman Is The Next Chosen Foe For Spence
After taking what he believes were the proper steps, Eimantas Stanionis is now banging his head against the wall as he’s run out of ideas. Following his hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev, there was an overwhelming belief that Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) would vault to the front of the championship line. However, the 28-year-old was left speechless as his title dreams were seemingly put on pause.
Liam Smith: Eubank Jr. is Not Better Than Munguia, The 'Name' Has Helped Him Massively
Liam Smith says that Chris Eubank Jr does not rate among the best two fighters he has boxed and it is only money that has elevated their fight to pay-per-view status. Smith, the former two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, faces Eubank in Manchester on January 21, but he says Eubank doesn’t compare to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Jaime Munguia, who he rates as the best two boxers he has fought.
Roiman Villa's Promoter: Rashidi Ellis Cannot Run The Whole Night; I Predict A Knockout
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa’s promoter perceived some nervousness from Rashidi Ellis on Thursday. Sampson Lewkowicz realizes Ellis is a good boxer, but he doesn’t think the welterweight contender can withstand Villa’s power. Lewkowicz thus predicted that Venezuela’s Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) will knock out Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chuckhadzhian - CompuBox Punch Stats
Over the first six rounds, Jaron Ennis landed 45 power punches to Karen Chuckhadzhian’s 46. From rounds 7 through 12, Ennis landed 102 power punches and Chukhadzhian landed 46. Ennis connected on 46% of his power punches, while Chukadzhian connected on 25%. Washington - In a battle for the...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Artur Beterbiev, Plant-Benavidez, Jaron Ennis, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edward tackling topics such as unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez, Jaron Ennis, the WBC's direction on transgender athletes, and more. I just want to talk a little about the beast - Artur Beterbiev. While I think...
“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember
Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
