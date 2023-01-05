ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football dominates TCU in en route to 2nd consecutive national championship

LOS ANGELES — With only 60 minutes of football separating Georgia from its second straight national championship, the Bulldogs left absolutely no doubt Monday night. No. 1 Georgia jumped on No. 3 TCU early and did not let up on its way to a 65-7 victory in the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game. The one-sided affair featured plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, which became the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2010-11.
Georgia football: Game balls from the 65-7 National Championship win over TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, giving Kirby Smart and his program back-to-back titles. Georgia jumped on TCU early and held the throttle down in the game’s first 30 minutes to take a 38-7 lead into the locker room. Georgia got some strong performances to put TCU away in the blowout victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
2023 National Championship odds: Georgia football favored to three-peat

Georgia was able to do something on Monday night that had not been done in nine years, winning back-to-back National Championships after taking TCU down 65-7 in the CFP title game. That win makes them the 11th team and eighth program to have won repeat national championships since the start of the modern era in 1936. Now Georgia has a chance to become just the second team ever to three-peat, with Minnesota doing it from 1934-36. And according to Vegas, the Dawgs are favored to do just that.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
