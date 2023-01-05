Read full article on original website
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Georgia football: Snap judgments from the Bulldogs’ national title game victory
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business week after week in the 2022 season as they chased another national title. Their one and only game of 2023 proved to be much of the same from the defending national champions. Georgia put up 38 first-half points and...
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s national title game matchup with TCU
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday night with an opportunity to finish the season undefeated and to add another national title trophy to their collection. Through two quarters, the Bulldogs have met the moment and have a nice lead as a result. Georgia jumped on TCU early...
Georgia football dominates TCU in en route to 2nd consecutive national championship
LOS ANGELES — With only 60 minutes of football separating Georgia from its second straight national championship, the Bulldogs left absolutely no doubt Monday night. No. 1 Georgia jumped on No. 3 TCU early and did not let up on its way to a 65-7 victory in the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game. The one-sided affair featured plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs, which became the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2010-11.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks legacy after 2nd straight national title
LOS ANGELES — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been hesitant to talk about his legacy over the last few months as his time playing for the Bulldogs wound down. With his final game officially in the books Monday night, the super senior had an opportunity to reflect a bit on his accomplishments as a Bulldog.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett sets program record during 2023 national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has made big play after big play as a Bulldog, and his success has helped the Bulldogs reach the national title game for the second straight year. Bennett made plays on Monday night against TCU as well, leading to Bennett reaching a huge milestone in the game’s second quarter.
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
CFP National Championship Postgame: What's Next for TCU Following their Loss to Georgia?
Barrett Sallee and Bryant McFadden discuss what comes next for TCU after losing to Georgia in the National Title game.
Georgia football: Game balls from the 65-7 National Championship win over TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, giving Kirby Smart and his program back-to-back titles. Georgia jumped on TCU early and held the throttle down in the game’s first 30 minutes to take a 38-7 lead into the locker room. Georgia got some strong performances to put TCU away in the blowout victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
2023 National Championship odds: Georgia football favored to three-peat
Georgia was able to do something on Monday night that had not been done in nine years, winning back-to-back National Championships after taking TCU down 65-7 in the CFP title game. That win makes them the 11th team and eighth program to have won repeat national championships since the start of the modern era in 1936. Now Georgia has a chance to become just the second team ever to three-peat, with Minnesota doing it from 1934-36. And according to Vegas, the Dawgs are favored to do just that.
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft
LOS ANGELES — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter dominated throughout the 2022 season despite battling injuries. Carter finished the season with strong play and another national title, and with the celebration fully on for the Bulldogs, Carter made it official that he is moving on. Carter shared a message...
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
CFP National Title Game Recap: TCU HC Sonny Dykes Address the Media Following Their Loss To Georgia
Hear from TCU HC Sonny Dykes as he addresses the media following TCU's loss to Georgia in the National Title game.
Kirby Smart & Stetson Bennett Sound off after Georgia's National Championship Win over TCU
Hear from Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett after Georgia's Dominant 65-7 Victory over TCU in the Nation Championship Game.
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
