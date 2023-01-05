Georgia was able to do something on Monday night that had not been done in nine years, winning back-to-back National Championships after taking TCU down 65-7 in the CFP title game. That win makes them the 11th team and eighth program to have won repeat national championships since the start of the modern era in 1936. Now Georgia has a chance to become just the second team ever to three-peat, with Minnesota doing it from 1934-36. And according to Vegas, the Dawgs are favored to do just that.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO