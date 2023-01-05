Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton
3 Great Pizza Places In Scranton
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stroudsburg man sentenced in drug-related death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been sentenced in a drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. He was convicted for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
Hear what expert thinks about DNA police found at Idaho crime scene
Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who has not worked on the Idaho student killings case, explains the type of DNA likely found at the crime scene and the role it played in identifying the suspect.
Affidavit links Kohberger to Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The newly unsealed probable cause affidavit sheds light on how 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger became the main suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. According to the affidavit, Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene after finding a "tan leather knife sheath" lying next...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
Active shooter situation caught on camera during "On Patrol: Live" in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — An active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre was caught on camera by the hit TV show "On Patrol: Live" on Friday night. The show, which airs on the REELZ channel and features live video from police departments across the country, temporarily went off the air as the situation unfolded. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department responded to a complaint at around 9:44 p.m. and found that a resident at...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
