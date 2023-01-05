Madison – Joyce M. Radovan, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. She was born August 23, 1930, in Sheboygan, where she was raised, the daughter of John and Anna (Schutte) Starich. Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph J. Radovan on November 3, 1962, in Sheboygan. She worked at AT&T in Sheboygan and Madison for 10 years, then at Dane County Human Services for 22 years. Joyce was an avid volunteer at St. Mary Hospital, Luke House, Madison Police Department, and a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She loved gardening and knitting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Joyce loved her children and grandchildren and was always at every event the kids ever had. She was a well-respected woman with a humble attitude and a gentle and supportive nature. We will always miss her but we will cherish the moments we had with her and she will always be in our hearts.

