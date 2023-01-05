Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Channel 3000
Joyce M. Radovan
Madison – Joyce M. Radovan, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. She was born August 23, 1930, in Sheboygan, where she was raised, the daughter of John and Anna (Schutte) Starich. Joyce was united in marriage to Joseph J. Radovan on November 3, 1962, in Sheboygan. She worked at AT&T in Sheboygan and Madison for 10 years, then at Dane County Human Services for 22 years. Joyce was an avid volunteer at St. Mary Hospital, Luke House, Madison Police Department, and a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She loved gardening and knitting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Joyce loved her children and grandchildren and was always at every event the kids ever had. She was a well-respected woman with a humble attitude and a gentle and supportive nature. We will always miss her but we will cherish the moments we had with her and she will always be in our hearts.
Channel 3000
Louise Rhoda Klopp
CROSS PLAINS – Louise R. Klopp passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home in Cross Plains, Wis., from natural causes. Louise is survived by her daughter, Chris; her son, Roger; her grandchildren, Hans, Fritz and Liesel; her husband’s children, Marilyn, Patricia, Judith James (Fred); and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her mother, Myrtle; her siblings, Clarence, Henrietta, Edward, Leslie, Bertha, Harold and Scott; her daughter-in-law, Suzanne; and her husband’s children, Michael and Walter Jr.
Channel 3000
Gloria M. Wharton
DeForest – Gloria M. Wharton passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. The daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Bainbridge) Verthein was born on May 5, 1928, in Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Gloria married J. Richard Wharton on July 14, 1956, and had 58 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on March 9, 2014. She taught music in the Saginaw Township School District in Michigan for 32 years retiring in 1986. In late 2014, Gloria moved from Saginaw to DeForest, Wisconsin to be near her family. Besides her love of music, Gloria enjoyed woodcarving and traveling. Gloria and Dick traveled extensively visiting every continent.
Channel 3000
Marian Myrtle Heiking
MADISON – Marian Myrtle Heiking, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Our House Senior Living-Cambridge. She was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Adolph and Berdella (Goth) Dusek at Wisconsin General Hospital, in Madison, Wis. She attended eight years in the one-room White School in Verona and graduated in 1957 from Sun Prairie High School. She then worked at Anchor Savings & Loan, Ohio Medical and lastly, at WPS. She was united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1966, to William Heiking, in Oregon, Wis., at Holy Mother of Consolation Church.
Channel 3000
Jumpstart 2023 with these 28 January events in Madison
Three popular Madison venues — The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon — will host a decade old music festival with nine different genres across four nights. Some examples include Electronic Fest, Hip Hop Fest, Metal Fest and Bluegrass Fest. Jan. 6-14, Numerous locations. Immerse yourself in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Channel 3000
Richard W Rasmussen
VERONA – Richard William “Dick” Rasmussen, 87 years young, peacefully passed away on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born on Oct. 26, 1935, to Harry and Elsie (Hammerly) Rasmussen, in Mazomanie, Wis. Dick grew up in Madison and attended West High School. He...
Channel 3000
Michael A. Quirke
MADISON – Michael A. Quirke, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Jeremiah and Ann (Rieder) Quirke. Michael graduated from St. Viator High School in 1969 and Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa. He...
Channel 3000
Alan Mark Ladd
Dodgeville—Alan Mark Ladd, age 67, of Dodgeville passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Upland Hills Health surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 26, 1955, in Dodgeville, son of Chadwick and Marion (Rhinerson) Ladd. He graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1973. In 1978 he married Teresa Jacqueline “Jackie” Haga and together they had 3 children: Carmen, Chadwick, and Caitlin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Channel 3000
Sally Mae Kelly
JANESVILLE – Sally Mae (Tamblingson) Kelly died peacefully with family by her side at Mercy hospital in Janesville, WI on January 6th 2023. She was born August 14th, 1933 at Beloit Hospital in Beloit, WI. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 1951. She married Richard Kelly on December 11th, 1954. They celebrated 68 years of marriage before she left this earth. She is survived by one son, Patrick (Cynthia) Kelly, two daughters, Pamela (Arthur) Schumacher and Kristin McDaniel. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matthew (Brit) Kelly, Miranda Kelly, Morgan (Brittney) Kelly, Michael Kelly, Audra Porter-Roberts, Haley (Danny) Cullen, Jordan Porter and Sara (Ryan Eddy) Schumacher. Sally is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren, Georgetta Cullen, Parker Cullen, James Cullen, Joanna Cullen, Findlay Roberts, Everley Roberts, Shakira Pelzek, Savannah Kelly, Zoey Kelly, Clark Kelly, Addison Eddy, Owen Lobner and another great grandson on the way from Morgan and Brittney Kelly! Sally had four siblings-two sisters and two brothers. Beverly (William) Austin, Nancy (Mike) Amato, Jack (Phyliss) Tam and Glenn (Karen) Tamblingson.
Channel 3000
Mark J. “Marky” Basting
Mark J. “Marky” Basting, age 60, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023, at Sunnyside East in Dodgeville, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born on August 29, 1962, to Jack and Doris Basting. He attended Dodgeville Schools and finished in 1984. After school, he spent most days patrolling the streets on the south side of Mineral Point on his bicycle, making sure that his part of town was safe. Later in life he worked at Hodan Community Services, an organization which was created in large part due to his parents, who advocated for Mark’s rights as an individual with Downs Syndrome. The experience of working at Hodan was one that gave him value and self-worth at a time when he needed it most.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday....
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Comments / 0