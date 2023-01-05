ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

Out the Window: Citrus County once again does the right thing

Citrus County is an amazing place. Sure, it’s not perfect. We have not been able to build a new animal shelter and County Road 491 still is not four-laned. But when asked to do the right thing, the people of Citrus County do just that.
And so things stay the same

There have been numerous letters referring to universal trash pickup in Citrus County and how it will increase property owners’ expense, and about litter on the highways. My personal experience after leaving Hernando County seven years ago, where universal trash pickup was mandatory and it worked great. Currently, the bid hauler of choice is Republic, and their service in the area where we lived was to pick up twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. The trash cans must be placed at the end of the driveway the evening before.
Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges

Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
FLORAL CITY, FL

