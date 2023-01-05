Read full article on original website
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
Out the Window: Citrus County once again does the right thing
Citrus County is an amazing place. Sure, it’s not perfect. We have not been able to build a new animal shelter and County Road 491 still is not four-laned. But when asked to do the right thing, the people of Citrus County do just that.
And so things stay the same
There have been numerous letters referring to universal trash pickup in Citrus County and how it will increase property owners’ expense, and about litter on the highways. My personal experience after leaving Hernando County seven years ago, where universal trash pickup was mandatory and it worked great. Currently, the bid hauler of choice is Republic, and their service in the area where we lived was to pick up twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. The trash cans must be placed at the end of the driveway the evening before.
Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges
Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
