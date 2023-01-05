ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person rescued from burning house in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County saved a person from a burning house late Sunday evening. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The fire, dispatchers said, was located in the 4000 block of Main Street in South Salem. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, one person was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident

A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds

PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Chillicothe gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County man is in jail today after reportedly pulling a gun and threatening an individual at a local gas station in Chillicothe. It happened Sunday at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street. According to initial reports from the Chillicothe Police Department,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
FRANKFORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County Sheriff Searches for Hit Skip Suspect

ROSS COUNTY – On 1/8/23 at approximately 23:30 hours Ross County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 214 Church St. in Roxabell in reference to an Auto Crash. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a damaged red 2017 Buick Regal which had been pushed into a fence. They observed that the front left corner of the vehicle and its left rear-view mirror was damaged.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE

