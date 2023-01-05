Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Man killed in industrial accident at Springfield business identified
SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County man is dead after an industrial accident at a machine shop in Springfield Tuesday morning. Springfield police identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 63-year-old William Skeens. Police were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the reported...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person rescued from burning house in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County saved a person from a burning house late Sunday evening. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The fire, dispatchers said, was located in the 4000 block of Main Street in South Salem. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, one person was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. fire investigated as arson, elderly resident rescued by firefighters
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured in an overnight fire in Ross County. Authorities say the blaze is being investigated as arson. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Main...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Woman Steals City Vehicle and Runs From Law Enforcement in Muli-County Chase
LOGAN – A woman is in jail with serious charges after stealing a Logan city vehicle. Nelsonville police department was requested to search for a woman who had stolen a vehicle from the City of Logan on John Street. When they arrived they found the suspect and the vehicle but the female suspect took off away from Nelsonville police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
wnewsj.com
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds
PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Chillicothe gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County man is in jail today after reportedly pulling a gun and threatening an individual at a local gas station in Chillicothe. It happened Sunday at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street. According to initial reports from the Chillicothe Police Department,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Searches for Hit Skip Suspect
ROSS COUNTY – On 1/8/23 at approximately 23:30 hours Ross County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 214 Church St. in Roxabell in reference to an Auto Crash. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a damaged red 2017 Buick Regal which had been pushed into a fence. They observed that the front left corner of the vehicle and its left rear-view mirror was damaged.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
