Jones’ shutout leads Kraken past Montreal 4-0 for 5th straight win

MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Kraken 4, Canadiens 0: Stats.
Seattle Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night. Kraken 8, Senators 4: Box Score. Seattle got goals from eight...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Mariners sign veteran OF AJ Pollock to 1-year deal

The Mariners have said this offseason that the goal was to add a right-handed-hitting outfielder with some thump. They’ve apparently done just that as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Seattle has signed veteran outfielder AJ Pollock to a one-year contract worth $7 million. Pollock, 35, is an 11-year veteran...
Watch: Seahawks’ wild OT finish to beat Rams 19-16, keep season alive

What, did you expect the Seahawks’ must-win regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams to be… normal?. Seahawks 19, Rams 16 (OT): Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score. It certainly was anything but that. Seattle started the game with quarterback Geno Smith throwing an uncharacteristic interception,...
