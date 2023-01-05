ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES 2023 Reports: LG booth offers a glimpse of the future

WBFO’s Nancy Hammond had a private tour of the LG booth, the largest display at CES 2023. From appliances to gaming monitors and TVs, the electronics giant has a versatile lineup of products on display in Las Vegas this year. The highlights of the LG booth are their television...
LAS VEGAS, NV

