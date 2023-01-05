ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

iheart.com

South Carolina Counties See High Or Medium COVID Levels

(Columbia, SC) - All but two of South Carolina's counties are experiencing high or medium COVID-19 community transmission rates. A map from the CDC tracking covid levels puts 21 counties in the red- meaning high transmission levels. These include Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg Counties. Masking is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WIS-TV

SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box

This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
OCALA, FL
kentuckytoday.com

Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings

BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina

Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Crowd packs State House lawn for Stand Up for Life rally

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 gathered at the State House in Columbia Saturday to protest abortion. The Stand Up for Life March and Rally was part of the annual Proudly Pro-Life Weekend, hosted by South Carolina Citizens for Life. Though scheduled long in advance, the rally came days...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

