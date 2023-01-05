Read full article on original website
South Carolina Counties See High Or Medium COVID Levels
(Columbia, SC) - All but two of South Carolina's counties are experiencing high or medium COVID-19 community transmission rates. A map from the CDC tracking covid levels puts 21 counties in the red- meaning high transmission levels. These include Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg Counties. Masking is...
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
1 South Carolina City Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
"Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat." The post U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch appeared first on Talker.
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
South Carolina man convicted of defrauding state Medicaid of over $1 million despite not having clients
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man claimed to be providing behavioral health services to disabled, low-income people. But details released during his recent trial suggest he actually used the stolen identities of nearly 200 people with disabilities to game the system of over $1 million in Medicaid funds.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box
This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings
BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.
Crowd packs State House lawn for Stand Up for Life rally
A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 gathered at the State House in Columbia Saturday to protest abortion. The Stand Up for Life March and Rally was part of the annual Proudly Pro-Life Weekend, hosted by South Carolina Citizens for Life. Though scheduled long in advance, the rally came days...
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law enforcement, state employees in 2023
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning.
Five tornados confirmed to have touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Columbia confirms a total of five tornados touched down in South Carolina on Wednesday following severe thunderstorms that moved through the state. The first tornado touched down at 10:27 a.m. south of Wagener in Aiken County. This EF0 tornado reached peak winds of 85 miles...
