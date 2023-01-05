Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
KGLO News
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Reynolds approves second round of grants to increase child care funding in Iowa
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded a second round of grants to increase access to child care in the Iowa. A total of $443,324 will be awarded through the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help employees cover the cost of child care for employees in Iowa.
iheart.com
Iowa Named 9th Best State To Raise A Family
(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the top states to raise a family. That's according to a new study from WalletHub which ranks Iowa 9th in the nation. WalletHub uses over 50 key indicators of family friendliness to make its rankings. WalletHub says Iowa has the most affordable housing in the country. Iowa also ranks in the top 10 in three other categories, socioeconomics, affordability, and education and child care. WalletHub says the top state to raise a family is Massachusetts and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa daughter-in-law sends parents video from Iraq in 1990
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe and Pat Moroney received a video postcard from their daughter-in-law in 1990. Their son and daughter-in-law married in the late 1980s. Both were also in the U.S. Army and part of Operation Desert Shield in different units. Watch the video above to see what...
who13.com
Iowan in national spotlight for shedding 107 pounds
Many set weight loss goals in the new year. Ruth Peterson shares her journey to shed 107 pounds and what it is like being featured in “People.”
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in iowa
IOWA — After years of back and forth, Iowa lawmakers finally passed an amended bottle bill in the 2022 session to address concerns of retailers and redemption centers. Roger Riley explains how this means more money for those who accept returns, but not less money for consumers.
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
KCRG.com
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
WQAD
Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 6