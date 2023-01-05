(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the top states to raise a family. That's according to a new study from WalletHub which ranks Iowa 9th in the nation. WalletHub uses over 50 key indicators of family friendliness to make its rankings. WalletHub says Iowa has the most affordable housing in the country. Iowa also ranks in the top 10 in three other categories, socioeconomics, affordability, and education and child care. WalletHub says the top state to raise a family is Massachusetts and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO