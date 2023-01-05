ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?

It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?

I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations

MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Named 9th Best State To Raise A Family

(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the top states to raise a family. That's according to a new study from WalletHub which ranks Iowa 9th in the nation. WalletHub uses over 50 key indicators of family friendliness to make its rankings. WalletHub says Iowa has the most affordable housing in the country. Iowa also ranks in the top 10 in three other categories, socioeconomics, affordability, and education and child care. WalletHub says the top state to raise a family is Massachusetts and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in iowa

IOWA — After years of back and forth, Iowa lawmakers finally passed an amended bottle bill in the 2022 session to address concerns of retailers and redemption centers. Roger Riley explains how this means more money for those who accept returns, but not less money for consumers.
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster

One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa

Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office

Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
