ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Stephen, SC

St. Stephen Library To Host Heirs Property Q&A With Local Attorney

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPClz_0k4ilFQc00
Pictured: St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive. (Credit: Google Maps)

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the South Carolina Bar, invites customers to participate in Law Talk Series , Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 – 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, located at 113 Ravenell Dr. in St. Stephen.

John B. “Jack” Williams , Esquire will discuss heirs property with a Q&A following the session.

“Heirs property is a term used when a property owner has died and no estate or suit to determine heirs has been filed,” Williams said in a news release.  “The property descends to the heirs of the deceased and sometimes the landowner has been dead for many years. The title is therefore in the names of the descendants of the landowner.  Their interest is determined by the family history and can vary greatly, depending on the family tree.

Law Talk Series are free legal education presentations taught by a South Carolina licensed attorney or judge and followed by a brief Q&A following the talk.

Customers may visit berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com/event/9835160 to register for this session.  Seating is limited.

The post St. Stephen Library To Host Heirs Property Q&A With Local Attorney appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal

For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenvillejournal.com

Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors

Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinatails.org

Best of “Ask the Lawyer”

Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mint Message

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
DENMARK, SC
counton2.com

When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in SC?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl Scout cookie season begins in Charleston January 14, 2023. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches participants five life skills:. Goal setting. Decision making. Money management. People...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston area mall under new ownership

A Chicago-based real investment firm has taken over ownership of a Charleston-area mall. Singerman Real Estate has assumed full ownership over Citadel Mall, according to a news release. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward, the release stated.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

2K+
Followers
407
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy