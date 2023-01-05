Pictured: St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive. (Credit: Google Maps)

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), in collaboration with the South Carolina Bar, invites customers to participate in Law Talk Series , Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 – 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, located at 113 Ravenell Dr. in St. Stephen.

John B. “Jack” Williams , Esquire will discuss heirs property with a Q&A following the session.

“Heirs property is a term used when a property owner has died and no estate or suit to determine heirs has been filed,” Williams said in a news release. “The property descends to the heirs of the deceased and sometimes the landowner has been dead for many years. The title is therefore in the names of the descendants of the landowner. Their interest is determined by the family history and can vary greatly, depending on the family tree.

Law Talk Series are free legal education presentations taught by a South Carolina licensed attorney or judge and followed by a brief Q&A following the talk.

Customers may visit berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com/event/9835160 to register for this session. Seating is limited.

The post St. Stephen Library To Host Heirs Property Q&A With Local Attorney appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .