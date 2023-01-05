ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dominic Smith ready for regular Nationals role after 'speed bumps' in Mets tenure

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnSfK_0k4iknzj00

Dominic Smith sees his arrival in Washington as a chance to turn the page on his MLB career and finally find some stability in the playing time department, something he didn’t have in recent years with the Mets.

“It’s a fresh start in my career,” Smith said after being officially introduced by the Nationals on Wednesday. “They want me to come in, play first base and share my knowledge of the game so [younger players] can skip some of the speed bumps in my career. I’m excited to go out and showcase my talent and what I can do out there.”

Smith says he expects to be the regular first baseman with the Nats, something he didn’t have in New York with Pete Alonso rising to stardom and taking that role. But even with the DH coming to the National League, Smith couldn’t find regular at-bats due to continued offensive struggles following a very promising 2020 campaign, where he posted a .993 OPS in 50 games. But since then, his OPS dropped 350 points and he played in just 58 games last season.

“I don’t want to say it affected my swing, but when I’m at first base, I’m comfortable,” Smith said. “I can showcase my talent over there and not be worried where my position is. I haven’t had that since [2017].

“So I think it will help me have a clear head at the plate, and I’m just excited to have that again.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy