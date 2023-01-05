ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown not among All-Star starters in fan vote

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcs9O_0k4ikia600

Jayson Tatum is firmly in the NBA MVP conversation, but he may not be in the Eastern Conference's starting lineup for the All-Star Game.

The NBA released their first update for fan voting on Thursday, and Tatum finds himself fourth in frontcourt voting. The Celtics forward has 2,178,330 votes so far, putting him behind Brooklyn's Kevin Durant (3,118,545), Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,998,327) and Philly's Joel Embiid (2,226,712).

Teammate Jaylen Brown, who is pushing for All-NBA consideration, also finds himself on the outside looking in, as he is currently fourth among guards with 1,032,522 votes. Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (2,071,715), Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (1,637,374) and Philly's James Harden (1,161,593) are ahead of him.

Fan voting is 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Player voting and a media panel vote each account for 25%. Fan voting, which can be done here , is open until Jan. 21, with the starters getting announced on Jan. 26.

Tatum and Brown should both be safe bets to make the All-Star team, whether they're starters or not. Both are currently top-10 in the league in scoring, with Tatum fifth at 30.8 points per game and Brown 10th at 27.2 points per game. It would be Tatum's fourth All-Star appearance and Brown's second.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
WEEI Sports Radio

The real Brad Marchand appears to be back

Brad Marchand was open about the fact that he wasn’t feeling quite like himself after double hip surgery. Well, he’s starting to feel and look like it now. He had three points in the Boston Bruins’ win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spotted Packing on the PDA During Miami Date

Miami love! Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s budding romance has continued to heat up. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son were spotted kissing on Saturday, January 7, in photos obtained by Page Six. Pippen and Marcus twinned in coordinating black ensembles as they cuddled outside the W Hotel South Beach in Miami. […]
MIAMI, FL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy