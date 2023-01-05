Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO