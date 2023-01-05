Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Boil water advisory issued for part of Jefferson Parish west bank
Jefferson Parish government has issued a boil water advisory for homes and businesses in a section of Barataria on the west bank due to water line break. The advisory, issued in conjunction with Louisiana Department of Health, covers areas off Privateer Boulevard, bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive, the parish said in news release. "Customers will need to boil their water as a precaution until this boil water advisory has been rescinded," the news release said.
wbrz.com
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
wbrz.com
Neighbors say problems got worse after city tried to fix sinkhole
BATON ROUGE - A sinkhole was fixed, but the mend resulted in a much larger disaster. Now, the people living on either side of that hole are speaking to 2 On Your Side. The area is surrounded by stakes skirted with an orange plastic barricade. David Coco lives next to it and describes it as a 4x12' disaster.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
wbrz.com
January recognized as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Cancer is now the leading cause of death in firefighters. That's why January is designated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, which advocates for a push to reverse that trend and save firefighters' lives. More than 60% of firefighters that are on the firefighters' memorial have passed away because of cancer....
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in Louisiana
A leading discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi held its grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Metairie.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Cook but don’t touch - avoid food poisoning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of hand-washing to fend off illness and germs. That lesson extends to the kitchen. Consumer Reports explains why you need to wash your hands while cooking to avoid food poisoning. We’ve heard these food...
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
wbrz.com
WWL-TV
Vehicle catches fire on I-10 East
A vehicle is on fire on 1-10 East before the South Claiborne Avenue. All lanes are back open, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Covington mayor urges drivers to use "Non Verbal Communication Device"
Covington Mayor Mark Johnson is apparently fed up with people not using their turn signals. He has sent out an email tiring to educate drivers.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
North Shore shoplifting crew sought
Mandeville Police need your help to track down a crew of shoplifters who hit two stores before Christmas and made off with over $2,000 in goods.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
wbrz.com
Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon
ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."
brproud.com
Ochsner NICU babies need your help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
