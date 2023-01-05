ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Boil water advisory issued for part of Jefferson Parish west bank

Jefferson Parish government has issued a boil water advisory for homes and businesses in a section of Barataria on the west bank due to water line break. The advisory, issued in conjunction with Louisiana Department of Health, covers areas off Privateer Boulevard, bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive, the parish said in news release. "Customers will need to boil their water as a precaution until this boil water advisory has been rescinded," the news release said.
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices

BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
Neighbors say problems got worse after city tried to fix sinkhole

BATON ROUGE - A sinkhole was fixed, but the mend resulted in a much larger disaster. Now, the people living on either side of that hole are speaking to 2 On Your Side. The area is surrounded by stakes skirted with an orange plastic barricade. David Coco lives next to it and describes it as a 4x12' disaster.
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
January recognized as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is now the leading cause of death in firefighters. That's why January is designated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, which advocates for a push to reverse that trend and save firefighters' lives. More than 60% of firefighters that are on the firefighters' memorial have passed away because of cancer....
Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that deputies with...
Deputies searching for missing boater after police find empty vessel

MANDEVILLE - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division spent much of Sunday searching for a missing boater after police reported an empty vessel found rifting under the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. The Causeway Police Department reported the empty boat around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The registered owner of the boat told...
Vehicle catches fire on I-10 East

A vehicle is on fire on 1-10 East before the South Claiborne Avenue. All lanes are back open, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this month

A trendy discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Louisiana this month. Read on to learn more. Louisiana residents looking to shop on a budget will be delighted to hear that a popular discount supermarket chain will be opening another location in the state, making grocery shopping more convenient and cost-effective.
Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
Ochsner NICU babies need your help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge. Ochsner Milk Bank Depot is in need of milk donations for premature babies in the intensive care unit. Jessica Evins, the Quality Coordinator of Women’s Services at Ochsner says many in the capital...
