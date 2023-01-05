Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience...
vallejosun.com
Fire forces closure of Vallejo’s JFK Library ahead of shelter opening for continued storms
VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library in downtown Vallejo is closed Monday after a fire outside the building spread into the second floor. Vallejo fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said that the fire started in a tent outside the library, which spread to trees above the tent and then broke a second floor window, damaging books and office equipment inside and spreading smoke throughout the building.
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
pioneerpublishers.com
Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
hoodline.com
New restaurant opening in former Black Star Pirate BBQ spot in Richmond
Fans of Richmond's Point San Pablo Harbor (or just of unique Bay Area dining spaces) will be eager to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the waterfront building at the little harbor that had been home to the popular Black Star Pirate BBQ. Point San Pablo Harbor,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka
EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – For nearly a week, families in Oakland have been unable to go home because of flooding. Residents of an apartment complex tell KRON4 they're frustrated as they have been stuck at a hotel with no answers as to when they can return home. The flooding happened over New Year's Eve at […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Collision on Southbound I-880 and Fremont Boulevard
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a rear-end collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on southbound I-880 at the Fremont Boulevard offramp, officials said. Details on the Rear-End Collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. A preliminary release...
