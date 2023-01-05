ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements

Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown school district looks ahead to new year

Moorestown Township’s board of education approved the appointment of Joseph Bollendorf as interim superintendent at a board meeting earlier this month. Bollendorf has 39 years of experience in public education, and recently served as the Superintendent of Schools for Washington Township Public Schools (Gloucester County) prior to retiring in June 2022. He currently serves as the President of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and has been a member of their executive board for the past seven years.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Four Hunterdon municipalities get new prosecutor

Hyun J. Lee, partner at Maleski, Eisenhut & Zielinski LLC in Flemington, has been appointed as new municipal prosecutor for Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury, Glen Gardner and Lebanon Borough. Lee was also reappointed as South Plainfield prosecutor for her fifth term. In addition to her prosecuting work, Lee represents family law...
BLOOMSBURY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Kiwanis Club Sponsors MLK Day of Service Projects

Improving the lives of children in our community is the focus of several community service projects on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16. Low-contact and no-contact community service projects have been developed by the Kiwanis Club of the Haddons for participation by local residents. Several drop-off boxes will be available at different locations in Camden County to accept donations. Project participants are asked to record their service at the club Facebook site, @HaddonsKiwanis.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ

