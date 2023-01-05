Read full article on original website
Related
thesunpapers.com
Commissioner Felicia Hopson selected to lead Burlington County Commissioners in 2023
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners celebrated the new year at their 2023 Organization Meeting on Jan 5., selecting a new director and pledging to find additional ways to make a difference for the county’s residents and communities. Held in the Historic Olde Courthouse on High Street for the...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements
Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County seeking volunteers to help hunt and destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Burlington County continues to battle the spottled lanternfly invasion and is seeking volunteers to help beat back the bugs this winter while they are at their most vulnerable life stage. The Burlington County Parks System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold three upcoming volunteer egg scraping...
Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street
Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown school district looks ahead to new year
Moorestown Township’s board of education approved the appointment of Joseph Bollendorf as interim superintendent at a board meeting earlier this month. Bollendorf has 39 years of experience in public education, and recently served as the Superintendent of Schools for Washington Township Public Schools (Gloucester County) prior to retiring in June 2022. He currently serves as the President of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and has been a member of their executive board for the past seven years.
News 12
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
A construction site set to be the home of a new industrial space in Sayreville was damaged early Friday morning in what police called a criminal act. Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Four Hunterdon municipalities get new prosecutor
Hyun J. Lee, partner at Maleski, Eisenhut & Zielinski LLC in Flemington, has been appointed as new municipal prosecutor for Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury, Glen Gardner and Lebanon Borough. Lee was also reappointed as South Plainfield prosecutor for her fifth term. In addition to her prosecuting work, Lee represents family law...
thesunpapers.com
Kiwanis Club Sponsors MLK Day of Service Projects
Improving the lives of children in our community is the focus of several community service projects on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16. Low-contact and no-contact community service projects have been developed by the Kiwanis Club of the Haddons for participation by local residents. Several drop-off boxes will be available at different locations in Camden County to accept donations. Project participants are asked to record their service at the club Facebook site, @HaddonsKiwanis.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95, New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp in Middlesex County
JAMESBURG, N.J. — A crash was blocking an I-95 New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp this morning. The exit ramp from I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Northbound to Cr-535 westbound was blocked due to a crash. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Robber off the streets forever after shooting NJ woman in neck and head
A 28-year-old Trenton man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a 26-year-old Willingboro woman as she sat in her parked SUV. Devon Woods was sentenced in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday for the killing of Deasia Ayres over three years ago. In...
Work to begin soon to replace collapsed retaining wall along I-295 in Camden County, New Jersey
The wall built as part of the Direct Connect project failed in March of 2021.
Comments / 0