ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Government claims more than £130 million after suing pandemic gown supplier

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hooHM_0k4ikCWy00

Lawyers say the Government is claiming more than £130 million after suing a firm at the centre of a row over the supply of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barristers representing Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay have given detail of a High Court claim against PPE Medpro in a written case outline – and say more than £10 million has been run up in legal bills.

News of the claim, centred on the supply of millions of surgical gowns, emerged before Christmas and PPE Medpro said then that it would be “rigorously defended”.

The firm accused the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) of a “cynical attempt to recover money from suppliers” who acted in good faith.

Lawyers representing Mr Barclay are alleging, in written “particulars of claim”, that PPE Medpro “failed” to provide certification to establish that gowns had been “reliably sterilised for medical use”.

PPE Medpro has been at the centre of a Westminster controversy, with Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to it.

Reports, denied by Lady Mone, have suggested the peer may have profited from the firm winning contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Weisselberg KC, who is leading the DHSC legal team, said, in the particulars of claim, that, under a June 2020 contract, PPE Medpro had agreed to supply the department with 25 million sterile surgical gowns for £122,000,000.

He said the department had “in fact” paid £121,999,219.20.

“The gowns supplied by PPE Medpro did not comply with the specification in the contract, including the applicable regulatory regime,” he said.

“DHSC accordingly claims repayment of the price, alternatively damages and/or an indemnity, and its costs of storing and disposing of the gowns.”

He said the department wanted repayment of £121,999,219.20, plus around £11 million of its “reasonably incurred” costs.

Mr Weisselberg said the DHSC sent a notice to PPE Medpro, in December 2020, “rejecting” the gowns.

“The rejection notice explained that the gowns had been rejected by DHSC because they did not comply with relevant laws applying to medical devices and because PPE Medpro had failed to provide certification to establish that the gowns had been reliably sterilised for medical use, rendering them unusable in the NHS,” he said.

“The rejection notice required PPE Medpro to repay the price to DHSC, and to collect the rejected gowns at its own risk and expense, or to request that DHSC dispose of them at PPE Medpro’s cost.”

He added: “PPE Medpro has not repaid the price, nor has it collected the gowns.”

Mr Weisselberg explained that the gowns remained in storage and said the DHSC would have to “dispose of or recycle them”.

A statement issued by PPE Medpro, in December, said: “PPE Medpro will demonstrate to the courts that we supplied our gowns to the correct specification, on time and at a highly competitive price.

“The case will also show the utter incompetence of DHSC to correctly procure and specify PPE during the emergency procurement period.

“This will be the real legacy of the court case and it will be played out in the public arena for all to see.”

PPE Medpro claimed, in December, that the department was fighting over “contract technicalities” such as whether gowns were single or double-bagged because it had “vastly over-ordered” protective equipment.

The firm said it had made “numerous attempts at mediation with DHSC” but “they didn’t want to settle”.

The PPE Medpro statement said: “Over a two-month period, July through to end of August 2020, PPE Medpro supplied DHSC with 25 million sterile gowns.

“The gowns were manufactured to the correct quality, standards and specification set out in the contract, delivered on time and at a price that was 50% of what DHSC had been paying at the time.”

But “by the end of 2020 it was clear that DHSC has vastly over ordered and held five years supply of PPE across the seven major categories including gowns” and because of limited lifespans for products “it was clear that the DHSC would never be able to use all the PPE they procured”.

“Consultants were then brought in to pick over all the contracts and fight product not on quality but on contract technicalities that were never envisaged at the time of contract.

“For example, PPE Medpro’s contract never specified double bagging of gowns.

“Yet it became clear in late 2020 that all the gown manufacturers who had correctly produced single bagged gowns were being unfairly challenged by DHSC.

“Despite numerous attempts at mediation with DHSC, it is clear they didn’t want to settle.

“Too many gowns and other PPE items that will never enter the supply chain.

“That’s why DHSC currently have 174 disputes with suppliers to a value of £4 billion.

“Most of this product will be incinerated or given away.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Shapps on collision course with unions over minimum service levels laws

Trade unions and ministers are on course for a fresh clash after Grant Shapps set out new laws requiring minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action.The proposals were condemned as unworkable and illegal by unions, who warned the legislation would “poison industrial relations” and lead to more walkouts.Business Secretary Mr Shapps said the plans are in line with laws in other European countries and would “protect the lives and the livelihoods of the British people”.Details of the minimum service levels which will need to be maintained during strikes have yet to be set...
The Independent

X-rays to check child asylum seekers’ age risk harm and are unreliable, government warned

X-rays to check child asylum seekers’ age risk radiation harm and are unreliable, the government has been warned.An expert committee commissioned by the Home Office concluded that no method proves a person’s exact age, and that tests proposed by ministers are only able to say if migrants’ claimed age is possible, “rather than be used to answer the specific question of whether they are under or over 18”.In plans first proposed by Priti Patel last year and now backed by her successor Suella Braverman, the government said it would bring in biological tests for some migrants crossing the English...
The Independent

Sturgeon to fight UK Government’s minimum service laws ‘every step of the way’

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to fight the UK Government’s legislative proposals for minimum service levels during industrial action “every step of the way”.Under the plans, minimum safety levels would be introduced to ensure vital public services – including fire, ambulance and rail – maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.But the proposals from Business Secretary Grant Shapps have been branded an “attack on workers’ rights” by the SNP.Unions have also condemned the legislative plans as unworkable and illegal.The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would apply across the whole of the UK as employment law is a reserved to...
The Independent

Patient safety alert after 120 incidents linked to oxygen cylinder problems

Pressures on the health service could have contributed to a number of patient safety incidents involving oxygen cylinders, according to a new NHS alert.Officials issued the alert after 120 incidents were linked to problems with the devices.The errors, which have been recorded over the last 12 months, include staff giving patients empty cylinders or failing to switch cylinders.In some instances blunders have “compromised” the delivery of oxygen to patients, which has led to “serious deterioration and cardiac or respiratory arrest”, according to NHS England.Some of these reports described compromised oxygen delivery to the patient, leading to serious deterioration and cardiac...
The Independent

‘Come clean’: Labour activists urge party MPs to return donations from mystery firm

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to make sure Labour MPs return hundreds of thousands of pounds received from a mystery company that has emerged as one of Westminster’s biggest donors. Campaign group Momentum has demanded that three Labour MPs – Yvette Cooper, Wes Streeting and Dan Jarvis – “come clean” about their link to MPM Connect and return money accepted from the firm.The left-wing pressure group, set up after Jeremy Corbyn became leader, also urged Sir Keir to commit to a series of tough new sleaze measures to “clean up politics”.Momentum is demanding that Sir Keir recommits to...
The Independent

Shapps supports plan to treat NHS patients in car park cabins

Grant Shapps has said the NHS must do “whatever it needs to do” to deal with the current crisis, including potentially treating patients in hospital car park cabins.The Business Secretary was asked about the prospect of some patients receiving emergency treatment in temporary modular units under an emergency recovery plan for the health service announced by the Health Secretary.I’m in favour of the NHS doing whatever it needs to do to clear those backlogs and if that means temporary, modular, whatever ... let’s get on and do those thingsGrant ShappsMr Shapps told LBC radio on Tuesday: “I think the most...
The Independent

Labour pledge on repeat work assessments for ill or disabled

Labour has vowed to make “better use” of existing resources as the party pledged to end repeat work capability assessments for those who are disabled or ill.Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth also insisted that “conditionality” would continue to be part of the benefits and social welfare system under a Labour Government, as he delivered a speech that set out measures aimed at making it easier for people out of work on sickness benefits to return to the workplace.In a speech at the Centre for Social Justice, the think tank founded by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith,...
The Independent

Plea to only call 999 with life and limb emergencies during ambulance strike

The public have been urged to be “really helpful” amid ambulance strikes by only calling 999 with life and limb emergencies.London Ambulance Service (LAS) aims to be able to respond “as normal” to calls about strokes and heart attacks despite industrial action by ambulance workers and call handlers on Wednesday.An agreement has been reached to have no more than half of staff out on strike in a bid to ensure the most serious calls are answered, LAS chief executive Daniel Elkeles said.He said the service is expecting an “almost identical” level of disruption as in December strikes when around 200...
The Independent

Government is ‘100% committed’ on Windrush, Home Office minister tells MPs

The Government is “absolutely not betraying” the Windrush generation, a Home Office minister has insisted amid reports of plans to ditch pledges made in the wake of the scandal.Sarah Dines said ministers and officials were “100% committed” after the Guardian reported Home Secretary Suella Braverman was set to abandon reforms promised following a scathing review into the culture of her department.This includes reneging on plans for a migrants’ commissioner, increasing the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) and holding reconciliation events, sources told the newspaper.Successive governments of all colours have failed to step up to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy