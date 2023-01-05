Read full article on original website
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Free student-run mental health conference at University of California, Davis on January 21-22D.J. EatonDavis, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CalFresh recipients can apply for funds to replace food lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get replacement funds on their EBT card if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. The Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services said those who lost food in the fridge or freezer from power loss should contact the Department of Human Assistance within […]
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Old Town Pizza owners plan to reopen historic Sheldon bar
The Sheldon area’s old watering hole, the Y-Not Club, will make its return within the next three months. Known among locals as an institution, this legendary bar has been known by several names, including its most recent name, The Wrangler. The building, which has a history that extends back...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area
Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
