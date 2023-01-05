ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

Old Town Pizza owners plan to reopen historic Sheldon bar

The Sheldon area’s old watering hole, the Y-Not Club, will make its return within the next three months. Known among locals as an institution, this legendary bar has been known by several names, including its most recent name, The Wrangler. The building, which has a history that extends back...
ELK GROVE, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek

VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two strong storms are on their way to the Bay Area

Multiple rounds of storms are headed toward the Bay Area. The first storm will pick up on Saturday and taper off into Sunday. The second storm will pick up Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Rosemary Orozco breaks down when the heaviest rain and wind will hit.
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA

Community Policy