Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
Debate over New York Chief Judge continues
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On. Dec. 22, about a week before she took her oath of office, Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector LaSalle to lead the state's court of appeals. Monday, advocates and some lawmakers rallied inside the capital continuing to urge Gov. Hochul to withdraw her nomination. Some advocates said...
California Braces for More Impacts
Disaster continues to strike in California, as the relentless parade of storms shows no sign of easing. Several systems are expected to slam into the state this week with flooding rains, high winds, ,mudslides, heavy snow and coastal impacts. Another foot of rain is in the forecast for the San...
