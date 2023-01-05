ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Debate over New York Chief Judge continues

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On. Dec. 22, about a week before she took her oath of office, Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector LaSalle to lead the state's court of appeals. Monday, advocates and some lawmakers rallied inside the capital continuing to urge Gov. Hochul to withdraw her nomination. Some advocates said...
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

California Braces for More Impacts

Disaster continues to strike in California, as the relentless parade of storms shows no sign of easing. Several systems are expected to slam into the state this week with flooding rains, high winds, ,mudslides, heavy snow and coastal impacts. Another foot of rain is in the forecast for the San...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy