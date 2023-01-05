ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court for the first time

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court today, 5 January, for the first time since being charged for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November 2022.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was flown to Moscow on Wednesday evening from Pennsylvania.

At the arraignment, he will be read his rights and the charges against him and will be assigned a public defender if necessary.

