Chesterfield Police identify 77-year-old pedestrian killed in crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has now identified the pedestrian who was killed while crossing Route 1 just before Christmas.
According to police, on Friday, Dec. 23 just before 10:30 p.m., 77-year-old Manuel A. Gonzalez-Hernandez of Chesterfield was running across the southbound lanes of the 6400 block of Route 1. As he was crossing, he was hit by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Gonzalez-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.60 people left without a place to stay after Chesterfield fire
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1