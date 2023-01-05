ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police identify 77-year-old pedestrian killed in crash

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has now identified the pedestrian who was killed while crossing Route 1 just before Christmas.

According to police, on Friday, Dec. 23 just before 10:30 p.m., 77-year-old Manuel A. Gonzalez-Hernandez of Chesterfield was running across the southbound lanes of the 6400 block of Route 1. As he was crossing, he was hit by a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Gonzalez-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

60 people left without a place to stay after Chesterfield fire

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

WRIC - ABC 8News

