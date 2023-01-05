ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesvirginian.com

2022 Year in Review (Part 1)

The following is part one of article highlights from the Times Virginian in 2022. The print publication dates are provided for articles. Additional months from 2022 will be provided in the following weeks. Jan. 12. Militia donates thermal imagers to sheriff’s office. Thanks to a donation to the Appomattox...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Daphine Wells Moore

Daphine Wells Moore, 89, of Appomattox passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence. She was the wife of Lewis Edward Moore. Born in Appomattox on November 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Royal W. Wells and Louise Phelps Wells. She was a member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. Daphine worked as a clerk for the Lynchburg Foundry and was an owner/operator for Betty Brite Cleaners of Lynchburg and Appomattox and Granny Bee’s Restaurant of Appomattox.
APPOMATTOX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy