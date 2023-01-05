Daphine Wells Moore, 89, of Appomattox passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence. She was the wife of Lewis Edward Moore. Born in Appomattox on November 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Royal W. Wells and Louise Phelps Wells. She was a member of Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. Daphine worked as a clerk for the Lynchburg Foundry and was an owner/operator for Betty Brite Cleaners of Lynchburg and Appomattox and Granny Bee’s Restaurant of Appomattox.

