Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Centre Daily
Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Requested for Interview by His Former Team
The Carolina Panthers are requesting to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role of head coach, per reports Monday evening from NFL Network. Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same role.
NFL reportedly wanted Bills vs Bengals game to continue after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
While the National Football League eventually canceled its matchup between the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, a new report by
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals opened as 5.5-point favorites over Baltimore in the AFC Wild Card round. According to SI Sportsbook, they are now up to 6.5-point favorites with a 43.5-point total. The line suggests oddsmakers are confident that Lamar Jackson (knee) will suit up for the first time...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.
Centre Daily
Bills DB Damar Hamlin Delivers First Message Since Cardiac Arrest
For the first time since he suffered from cardiac arrest on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has delivered a message to the sports world. He posted to Instagram on Saturday as he continues to recover in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "When you put real...
Centre Daily
Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson creatively announced on Monday he is returning for his extra year of eligibility in 2023, tagging redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover in an Instagram post with the caption, “What you say?” in reference to Stover’s decision earlier in the day.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Javon Bullard, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Centre Daily
Three Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Should Return In 2023
There's no question about it: Even with recent departures to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines will return one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten Conference in 2023. Offensively, Harbaugh will have what is arguably the best in the conference - with weapons like...
Centre Daily
Steelers Scouting Report: USC WR Jordan Addison
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly always have their eye on wide receivers in the NFL Draft, and a return to the city could follow a uprising trend. A former four-star recruit from Frederick, Maryland has been a known commodity around college football circles since he stepped foot onto the national spotlight as a freshman back in 2020. Jordan Addison leveled up in 2021 with a historic season which was capped off by him being receiving the Biletnikoff award which is given to the nations top wide receiver.
Centre Daily
Potential Browns Free Agent Signing That Would Fill Defensive Need Big Time
Cleveland Browns head into the offseason after a mediocre 2022 season. Cleveland has some holes to fill on defense, they need to figure out a few positions. With Jadeveon Clowney leaving, the Browns need to add some help on the edge to join Myles Garrett. In an article by ESPN,...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft
2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Wren, Running Back, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Near the end of Sunday, as they discussed their playoff berth, the Miami Dolphins players weren’t quite ready to turn their attention to what’s coming next. “I’m celebrating for a night,” quarterback Skylar...
Centre Daily
Where Justin Fields Has Been and Where He’s Headed
Justin Fields paused to eat a sandwich while sitting at his locker, got a hug from teammate David Montgomery and then reflected for media on his second year in Chicago, Year 1 in the Luke Getsy offense. It was a year that left plenty of room for growth, and ended...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Comments / 0