The Carolina Panthers are requesting to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role of head coach, per reports Monday evening from NFL Network. Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same role.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO