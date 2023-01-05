ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian responds to weight-loss drug accusations

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Khloé Kardashian is coming for the haters! The reality star is not playing when it comes to fitness and she is setting the record straight with her fans and followers, after online users accused her of using medicine to lose weight.

The 38-year-old businesswoman is known for being open about her healthy lifestyle and workout regimen, recently gracing the cover of Sorbet magazine, showing off her incredible physique and new hairstyle transformation.

One person commented on her post claiming she was taking semaglutide, which is an antidiabetic medication, also named Ozempic and Wegocy. The medication is used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight, as reported by the FDA.

Khloé responded to the claims and even detailed part of her workout routine. “Please stop with your assumptions,” she wrote, adding that she is tired of people discrediting her “years of working out.”

She continued, “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train.” However Khloé also says she is used to online users writing hateful comments under her posts. “I guess new year still means mean people,” she wrote.

Other people accused Khloé of heavily photoshopping her posts and undergoing cosmetic surgery, even claiming that they mistook her for Taylor Swift on her recent magazine cover.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

