I'm gonna guess that about 93 percent of you reading this article make stopping at Buc-ee's a priority on any road trip. I'm gonna also guess that about 30 percent of you who live in East Texas will make a special trip to Terrell just to stop at Buc-ee's. I would be one of those 30 percent. Buc-ee's has a lot to love, restrooms you can dine in, a pretty good chopped brisket sandwich and, of course, Beaver Nuggets, those fried corn puffs built for a sugar high. So its no surprise that Beaver Nuggets topped the list of Texas' favorite snack in a new list.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO