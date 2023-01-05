ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
cw39.com

Texas DSHS to airdrop wildlife rabies vaccine bait across the state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said it would begin its 29th oral rabies vaccination program vaccine bait airdrop. “Four Beechcraft airplanes from the Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc., and a Hughes helicopter from Texas Wildlife Services, will make 8-12 flights per day at 500 to 1,000 feet above ground level along half-mile interval lines,” the DSHS said.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Texas flu rate continue downward trends, still in very high category

TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report, the positivity rate is down nearly 2.91 percent for week 52. It sits at just above 10.33 percent, which is still in the very high category according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Outbreaks went up by...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Texas expects record revenue, $33 billion budget surplus for next two years

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is entering the 2023 legislative session with a record-setting $32.7 billion budget surplus, the state’s top revenue estimator Glenn Hegar announced Monday, setting the stage for lawmakers to make major investments into their priorities while complicating the debate over what those priorities should be.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Warming to near-record warmth before a Thursday cold front

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread dense fog greets Tuesday morning commuters, but the afternoon commuters will need sunglasses as skies clear and temperatures warm to the 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest this week with highs around 80, which is very close to the January 11th record high of 81. By the way, there could be another round of fog Wednesday morning.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy