HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread dense fog greets Tuesday morning commuters, but the afternoon commuters will need sunglasses as skies clear and temperatures warm to the 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest this week with highs around 80, which is very close to the January 11th record high of 81. By the way, there could be another round of fog Wednesday morning.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO