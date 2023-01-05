City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.

With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City.

Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work beginning July 1, 2023. Beginning July 1, 2023, the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.

Leading up to the new service date, all Santa Clarita single-family homes are set to automatically have their existing trash carts replaced with new Burrtec carts. New cart colors are required under state legislation and will provide consistency across the industry – these cart colors include black for garbage, blue for recycling, and green for organics.

Discounts are set to be available for senior citizens and reduced size trash cart users upon request.

“The City of Santa Clarita will work with residents to ensure they are informed and updated throughout the transition process,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “We want to make sure they have the information and resources necessary to begin the required organics recycling.”

Residents are also set to receive new food waste pails and enhanced waste services including bulky cardboard collection, carpet recycling, document shredding events, a local customer service center and much more.

Updates are set to also be sent by mail and through the City’s and Burrtec’s social media pages. Residents are encouraged to follow @GreenSantaClarita and @BurrtecSCV on Facebook or Instagram to stay informed.

For more information about the transition to the City’s new waste hauler and organic recycling program, residents and businesses are encouraged to visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Residents or businesses with questions or concerns may contact the City’s Solid Waste Administrator, Curtis Williams at cwilliams@santa-clarita.com or by calling (661) 255-4308.

