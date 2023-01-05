Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
TX restaurant named one of the best places to get sushi in the nation: report
If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
See This Weird Blobby Airbnb In Austin, Texas
If you were looking for the weirdest Airbnb in Austin, this might just be it. It might even have you questioning if it is too weird. The Bloom house isn't a product of the most recent housing boom in Austin. Something like this has to come from when Austin was truly weird, back in the 1970s.
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
New Pizza Concept to Premiere in Two Austin Brick-and-Mortar Locations
The concept will be run by successful Austin restaurateurs Townsend Smith Jr. and Dan Sorg who earned their pizza notoriety running the notable wood-fired pizza truck Sammataro.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
Neighborhood Tavern To Open in East Austin
Alongside Travis Tober, the tavern will be run by other notable local bar figures such as Nicholas Yanes of Juniper and Verbuena and Brett Esler of Hestia/Kalimotxo.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KENS 5
Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
fox7austin.com
Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center
Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Texas
Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta.
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
CW33
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0