Austin, TX

CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Corrie Writing

Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes

Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
AUSTIN, TX
KICKS 105

See This Weird Blobby Airbnb In Austin, Texas

If you were looking for the weirdest Airbnb in Austin, this might just be it. It might even have you questioning if it is too weird. The Bloom house isn't a product of the most recent housing boom in Austin. Something like this has to come from when Austin was truly weird, back in the 1970s.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed

One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Tim Hortons seeking franchisees in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — A Canadian coffee chain could be coming to Central Texas. The Austin Business Journal reports that Tim Hortons could open more than 40 stores in the Austin area within the next five years. The chain started in Canada, and most of its U.S. stores are in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF's studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

