HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 9 around 3 p.m., a suspect attempted to enter a home in the Burdick Loop area of New Port Richey. The suspect, shown here, is described as a Hispanic male and was seen driving a white work van. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22042591. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO