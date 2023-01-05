ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Bay News 9

Residents concerned with speeding in Lutz neighborhood

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Lutz neighborhood are asking Pasco County officials to help stop drivers from speeding in their community. James Manser lives off Leonard Road, a straight-away just west of U.S. 41 — an area that has seen a lot of new developments, and the additional traffic they bring.
LUTZ, FL
pascosheriff.com

Help Solve A Crime | Attempted Burglary, New Port Richey

HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 9 around 3 p.m., a suspect attempted to enter a home in the Burdick Loop area of New Port Richey. The suspect, shown here, is described as a Hispanic male and was seen driving a white work van. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22042591. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda

There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

