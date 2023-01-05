Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Lakeland man ran over pedestrian in hit-and-run, waited for deputies to look for him at home: PCSO
A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Bay News 9
Residents concerned with speeding in Lutz neighborhood
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Lutz neighborhood are asking Pasco County officials to help stop drivers from speeding in their community. James Manser lives off Leonard Road, a straight-away just west of U.S. 41 — an area that has seen a lot of new developments, and the additional traffic they bring.
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after.
Pasco Sheriff: Missing 16-Year-Old Nazia Acevedo Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with locating a missing-endangered 16-year-old, who fled from a disabled vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Nazia Acevedo is 5’5″
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Attempted Burglary, New Port Richey
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 9 around 3 p.m., a suspect attempted to enter a home in the Burdick Loop area of New Port Richey. The suspect, shown here, is described as a Hispanic male and was seen driving a white work van. If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22042591. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Dunedin
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently on the scene in Dunedin, looking into a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Stole Pickup Truck In Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it. On December 26th at around 11 pm, the truck was parked at the Infinity Tire Shop at 500 Canal Street East in Mulberry when
hernandosun.com
HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda
There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
12-year-old and 14-year-old shot in Tampa
Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
fox13news.com
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
10NEWS
Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
No charges, but no job after Florida deputy found with 9 mini whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
Comments / 0