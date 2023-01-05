ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

iheart.com

The Houston Rodeo Concert Lineup Is Finally Here & It’s Epic!

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert lineup is FINALLY here — and it was definitely worth the wait!. Rodeo Houston is set to take place from February 28 through March 19 and every night, a superstar will take the stage. Parker McCollum is set to perform opening night and the following days feature performances from popular rappers, pop stars and iconic country legends. Luke Bryan closes out the month on March 19.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

TONIGHT! Where to see purple lights to support TCU in tonight’s College Football National Championship Playoff Game

HOUSTON (KIAH) TONIGHT! Memorial City will illuminate 2.6 linear miles of LED lights across 22 buildings, bridges, and garages in vibrant purple to support the No. 3 Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs in their quest to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in California’s SoFi stadium!
HOUSTON, TX
Corrie Writing

Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On

Houston is a city with a diverse and dynamic dining scene, and one of the best ways to experience a wide variety of flavors is by visiting a buffet. From Chinese to Brazilian to American cuisine, there are many excellent buffet options to be found throughout the city. Whether you're in the mood for all-you-can-eat seafood or a more upscale dining experience, these eight buffet places are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a plate (or three!) and dig in to the delicious offerings at Houston's best buffet restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX

