SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her home Sunday night. Police are searching for Iris Moran Walton, who was last seen in the 51000 block of Lilac Road, near St. Patricks' County Park, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO