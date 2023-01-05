ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

YAHOO!

Police arrest Indiana man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend

Jan. 9—Santa Fe police arrested an Indiana man Sunday and accused him of battering and strangling his pregnant girlfriend before barricading himself inside her apartment, prompting a short standoff with a SWAT team. Adam Evans, 27, faces a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a household member and...
INDIANA STATE
YAHOO!

Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody

HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
YAHOO!

St. Joseph County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her home Sunday night. Police are searching for Iris Moran Walton, who was last seen in the 51000 block of Lilac Road, near St. Patricks' County Park, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County

Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
an17.com

Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area

Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Louisiana father sentenced for shaking, hitting 5-month-old son who died

METAIRIE, La. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was recently sentenced to over seven decades in prison in connection with the death of his 5-month-old son. On April 16, 2020, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an apartment complex in Mandeville to a report of an unresponsive baby, District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office announced. The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital.
MANDEVILLE, LA

