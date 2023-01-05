Read full article on original website
Charges dropped in St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy off-duty gunfire case
ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Criminal charges have been dropped against a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy stemming from an incident in which a rifle discharged, leaving his daughter with a gunshot wound, according to records and a prosecutor. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested...
Police arrest Indiana man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend
Jan. 9—Santa Fe police arrested an Indiana man Sunday and accused him of battering and strangling his pregnant girlfriend before barricading himself inside her apartment, prompting a short standoff with a SWAT team. Adam Evans, 27, faces a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a household member and...
'Our prayers have been answered': Family of 20-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash relieved after arrest
CYPRESS, Texas — As KHOU 11 first reported Sunday, an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a family heartbroken a few days before Thanksgiving. Precinct 4 deputies arrested 17-year-old Destin Quintero, from Louisiana, Sunday on a charge of failure to stop and...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody
HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
St. Joseph County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her home Sunday night. Police are searching for Iris Moran Walton, who was last seen in the 51000 block of Lilac Road, near St. Patricks' County Park, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The latest on the Mount Dora slayings: Suspect back in Lake County, held without bail
TAVARES —– Vickie Lynn Williams, the person of interest in the slaying of Darryl and Sharon Getman at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, had her first appearance before a Lake County judge Saturday. Williams, who was arrested Monday in Savannah, Georgia, was moved to the Lake County jail...
Palm Beach Police: South Dakota man charged with stealing gun, violating probation
A South Dakota man was arrested Friday after a stolen gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, Palm Beach Police said. The man, who turns 19 on Jan. 11, was driving a 2022 Chevy sedan east on Royal Palm Way when he failed to stop at a stop sign while turning left onto Hibiscus Way, according to an arrest report.
Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County
Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Louisiana father sentenced for shaking, hitting 5-month-old son who died
METAIRIE, La. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was recently sentenced to over seven decades in prison in connection with the death of his 5-month-old son. On April 16, 2020, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an apartment complex in Mandeville to a report of an unresponsive baby, District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office announced. The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Troopers: Two dead in separate crashes
The first happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Interstate 12 near LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish. The other happened around 10:45 p.m. on LA 18 at Rusty Road near Waggaman.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over hit and run
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state trooper who garnered fame on Facebook and Tiktok under the name "Stalekracker" has lost his job amid an investigation into accusations that he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Justin Chiasson is terminated...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
