'Oddities in the El Paso News' column offered glimpse into border life in 1921

In 1921, the El Paso Herald ran a semiregular column called “Oddities in the El Paso News.” Following are some excerpts from those columns:

Sept. 5, 1921

El Paso has merchants who observe “siesta hour.” A few stores in South El Paso close between 1 and 3 o’clock each afternoon, while the proprietor takes a noonday nap. Above the door is hung the sing: “Siesta Hour.”

“DO NOT KILL your wife. Let us do your dirty work.” This sign appears on a delivery wagon of one of El Paso’s larger laundries.

The Mills Building has an elevator girl. The passengers say she is more efficient than the elevator boys and doesn’t talk between landings.

There are 13 Baptist Young People’s unions in El Paso formed in a federation. Members say they aren’t superstitious.

A.L. Richmond, one of the big traffic cops, can make a noise like a baby chick. He was getting two autos out of a jam yesterday, and began his “peep-peep” noise. “That man ought to be fined a hundred dollars,” said a woman on the corner watching, “for running over those little chickens.”

Oct. 20, 1921

Most of the carriages that were formerly drawn by horses in El Paso funerals are now doing coach service in Juárez, where horse-drawn vehicles still greatly outnumber the motors.

Students taking typewriting in the night classes at the high school learn to operate the machine by keeping time to phonograph music. Jazz pieces are used for the most part.

To prevent the theft of his automobile, a man out on Arizona Street runs a trace chain through every wheel, puts a lock on the chain, and then ties on a cowbell. He runs his car as close up to his sleeping porch as he can.

Residents of the 1400 block on the east side of North El Paso Street live higher above the streets surrounding than any other people in El Paso, and their backyards are 20 feet above the alley. One man has dug a garage on the alley 12 feet under his chicken house.

What was formerly the Jewish Synagogue on North Oregon Street is today an Army YMCA home.

Oct. 24, 1921

What is declared by all who saw it to be a work of art is a Masonic square and compass delineated by mounted specimens of butterflies. It adorns the wall of the Scottish Rite cathedral here. Old-timers say it was made by Billy Kenne, a late El Pasoan, of specimens brought by a soldier from the Philippines.

Mischievous boys have scratched the “don’t” off a number of signs forbidding parking, so they now read, “Park here.”

The United States government allows 50 cents a day each for the board of its prisoners in the county jail and 27 cents for the soldiers at Fort Bliss.

There are three “A.E. Browns” with accounts at the City National bank, and tellers have difficulty sometimes in making credits and debits to the proper account.

Nov. 10, 1921

A person sentenced to pay a fine in Juárez police court, and unable to do so, is allowed two pesos, or $1, for each day served. The minimum term in expiation of a fine, however, being five days.

The United States sometimes pays its prisoners to remain in jail. Two checks, $45 each, were issued by the marshal this term to two material witnesses who were held in default of bond. The law provides for the board of witnesses and also a fee of $1 a day.

There is a wide margin of difference between first- and second-class railroad fares in Mexico. A first-class ticket to Chihuahua City from Juárez costs 17.20 pesos, and a second-class trip costs only 7.20

A sign on a building near the Santa Fe Street Bridge reads, “Pentecostal evangelical conference,” but the painter had primed the wall with a thin coat of white paint and the old sign, which advertises a formerly well-known brand of beer, is still visible behind the new one.

Freshmen at the School of Mines have climbed the mountains enclosing the new stadium, and have reached the top of a huge boulder projecting out toward the field. On this big rock in brazen black letters they have painted M 24 — standing for the graduating class of 1924.

