Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
Lakers News: Wounded LA Starting A Rookie Against Nuggets Tonight
Both Noah Camras and I myself were way off in predicting the identity of the Lakers' fifth starter would be tonight against the Denver Nuggets, as it turns out. Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Los Angeles will elevate rookie shooting guard Max Christie, the 35th pick of the 2022 draft out of Michigan State, into the starting lineup.
Timberwolves struggle but find a way to win in Houston, 104-96 over Rockets
HOUSTON – When it comes to the Timberwolves, assumption is a dangerous thing. Anyone could look at the Wolves' schedule and see Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, basement dwellers of the Western Conference, and assume a win. The lackadaisical Wolves did win 104-96 but not before making it a...
Lakers: The Clippers Are On The Opposite Trajectory Of Their More Famous Roommates
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers -- your Los Angeles Lakers' try-hard little brother roommates -- just lost their sixth straight game, this time a close 112-108 heartbreaker at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers, as you'll no doubt recall, just defeated the Hawks -- twice!-- in...
Lakers: Watch Three LA Leaders’ Rousing Sacramento Postgame Speeches
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena in the hopes of extending their five-game win streak to six against the Denver Nuggets. It will be no easy task, given that Denver at 26-13 occupies the top seed in the Western Conference and boasts perhaps one of the most high-octane starting fives in the league.
Highlights From Mike Woodson on ‘Inside Indiana Basketball’ Radio Show
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" on Monday night at Southern Stone Restaurant, alongside play-by-play announcer Don Fischer. Woodson and Fischer discussed recent losses to Iowa and Northwestern and previewed Wednesday's upcoming road game at Penn State. Here are the...
Raiders Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Chiefs
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season kicked off with very high hopes. Those hopes came crashing back to earth as the sun set on their season with a disappointing. 6-11 record. Josh McDaniels spoke after the game, and here are his entire comments. You can watch the video...
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Wren, Running Back, TCU Horned Frogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Near the end of Sunday, as they discussed their playoff berth, the Miami Dolphins players weren’t quite ready to turn their attention to what’s coming next. “I’m celebrating for a night,” quarterback Skylar...
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas' defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he's off to the NFL. Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro.
NFL Draft Profile: Javon Bullard, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Report: Texans Request HC Interview with Broncos’ Ejiro Evero
Ejiro Evero may indeed prove one-and-done with the Denver Broncos. Fresh off his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Evero is garnering head-coaching interest from the Houston Texans, who officially submitted an interview request Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Evero is among several candidates for the Texans job,...
Klubnik Ranks High in Newest Heisman Odds
The Clemson Tiger fanbase has been snubbed twice, if not three times, by the Heisman voters. First, it was Deshaun Watson in 2015 and 2016, then it was Trevor Lawrence, who along with teammates single-handedly saved the 2020 season. The 2021 season started with former starting quarterback DJ Uigaleleli high...
Three Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Should Return In 2023
There's no question about it: Even with recent departures to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines will return one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten Conference in 2023. Offensively, Harbaugh will have what is arguably the best in the conference - with weapons like...
Cowboys at Commanders Week 18: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler. The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a...
Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats
PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful. The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.
Bears Coaches Cited for Lack of Communication
To borrow a quote from the actor Strother Martin in "Cool Hand Luke," what the Bears have here could be a failure to communicate. The Bears coaching staff might have received an earful Monday morning when they had exit interviews and sought feedback from players. Coach Matt Eberflus has talked...
