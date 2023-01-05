ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets

Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Wounded LA Starting A Rookie Against Nuggets Tonight

Both Noah Camras and I myself were way off in predicting the identity of the Lakers' fifth starter would be tonight against the Denver Nuggets, as it turns out. Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Los Angeles will elevate rookie shooting guard Max Christie, the 35th pick of the 2022 draft out of Michigan State, into the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Watch Three LA Leaders’ Rousing Sacramento Postgame Speeches

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers head to Ball Arena in the hopes of extending their five-game win streak to six against the Denver Nuggets. It will be no easy task, given that Denver at 26-13 occupies the top seed in the Western Conference and boasts perhaps one of the most high-octane starting fives in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Highlights From Mike Woodson on ‘Inside Indiana Basketball’ Radio Show

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson appeared on his weekly radio show "Inside Indiana Basketball" on Monday night at Southern Stone Restaurant, alongside play-by-play announcer Don Fischer. Woodson and Fischer discussed recent losses to Iowa and Northwestern and previewed Wednesday's upcoming road game at Penn State. Here are the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Centre Daily

Raiders Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season kicked off with very high hopes. Those hopes came crashing back to earth as the sun set on their season with a disappointing. 6-11 record. Josh McDaniels spoke after the game, and here are his entire comments. You can watch the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Corey Wren, Running Back, TCU Horned Frogs

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Near the end of Sunday, as they discussed their playoff berth, the Miami Dolphins players weren’t quite ready to turn their attention to what’s coming next. “I’m celebrating for a night,” quarterback Skylar...
FORT WORTH, TX
Centre Daily

Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas' defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he's off to the NFL. Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro.
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Javon Bullard, Cornerback, Georgia Bulldogs

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Texans Request HC Interview with Broncos’ Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero may indeed prove one-and-done with the Denver Broncos. Fresh off his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Evero is garnering head-coaching interest from the Houston Texans, who officially submitted an interview request Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Evero is among several candidates for the Texans job,...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Klubnik Ranks High in Newest Heisman Odds

The Clemson Tiger fanbase has been snubbed twice, if not three times, by the Heisman voters. First, it was Deshaun Watson in 2015 and 2016, then it was Trevor Lawrence, who along with teammates single-handedly saved the 2020 season. The 2021 season started with former starting quarterback DJ Uigaleleli high...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Three Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Should Return In 2023

There's no question about it: Even with recent departures to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines will return one of the most talented rosters in the Big Ten Conference in 2023. Offensively, Harbaugh will have what is arguably the best in the conference - with weapons like...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys at Commanders Week 18: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler. The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Eagles Finally Get Their T-Shirts and Hats

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t pretty but anytime the t-shirts and hats are broken out after an NFL game, it’s meaningful. The Eagles secured the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the conference, a franchise record with their 14th win and some swag on Sunday, albeit in uninspiring fashion against the junior varsity of the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Bears Coaches Cited for Lack of Communication

To borrow a quote from the actor Strother Martin in "Cool Hand Luke," what the Bears have here could be a failure to communicate. The Bears coaching staff might have received an earful Monday morning when they had exit interviews and sought feedback from players. Coach Matt Eberflus has talked...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy