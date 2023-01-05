Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUINS FANS ERUPT W/ HILARIOUS CHANT IN ANAHEIM DURING SUNDAY'S ROUT
Boston sports fans are a special breed, this is hardly news. Bruins' fans took over Anaheim's Honda Center on Sunday night when the B's destroyed the Ducks by a final score of 7-1. Before the final buzzer let out, though, the visiting crowd erupted in a. Yankees Suck. chant despite...
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE'S RECENT INJURY COULD END THE FORWARD'S SEASON, PER REPORT
The Chicago Blackhawks have stood front and center of widespread speculation regarding club legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Both forwards have reportedly garnered trade interest from teams looking to contend, and both of their contracts expire at the end of this season. According to Elliotte Friedman via the 32...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PLACE FORWARD ON WAIVERS TO MAKE ROOM FOR BACKSTROM AND WILSON
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Washington Capitals have placed 27-year-old forward Joe Snively on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Snively, a native of Herndon (Virginia), is on waivers on Saturday because the Capitals needed to clear two roster...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RED WINGS AND JAKUB VRANA 'FEELS BROKEN'
The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.
markerzone.com
JONAH GADJOVICH AND SAM CARRICK DROP THE GLOVES IN HEATED TILT
The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks have been long-lasting rivals ever since the Ducks entered the league in 1993, and the hits and fights do not seem to be stopping any time soon. Jonah Gadjovich and Sam Carrick dropped the gloves in a heavy-weight tilt that can be seen...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY CAUGHT TOYING WITH HIS NET DURING LIVE PLAY
Earlier this season, Matt Murray was called out by Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason for deliberately dislodging his net while the opposition held offensive zone possession. On Sunday night, Murray was captured on video toying with his net while play was live, generating questions from fans among other inquiries.
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
markerzone.com
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON ISSUE UPDATE ON PENGUINS PROSPECT AFTER SCARY COLLISION ON FRIDAY NIGHT
During Friday night's AHL game between Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton and the Charlotte Checkers, Penguins prospect Filip Hallander was involved in a scary collision. The collision occurred late in the third period of the game, Hallander was tangled up with a Checkers players after a face-off, fell to the ice, with his head taking the brunt of the impact. Hallander needed to be stretchered off and taken to hospital, while the remainder of the game, albeit only 1:12 left, was called off.
markerzone.com
NHL GMS TO ADDRESS GOALIES DISLODGING NETS AT MARCH MEETINGS
The NHL Situation Room apparently took notice of Toronto goaltender Matt Murray fiddling with his net on Sunday night, and it appears as though the league intends to address the issue as a whole, not just Murray. According to Michael Russo - Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic - NHL...
markerzone.com
ANAHEIM DUCKS' TYING GOAL SPURS DEBATE, DID THEY GET IT RIGHT?
In Friday night's overtime win over the San Jose Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks' tying goal has sent the annals of hockey discourse into a bit of a fizz. With just under seven minutes to play, Mason McTavish knotted things up, which would ultimately send the game into extra time. Immediately...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
markerzone.com
LATEST REPORT SUGGESTS EVANDER KANE COULD RETURN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Good news for Oilers fans, as it appears as though Evander Kane could return to action sooner than expected. For those who may have forgotten, Kane suffered a gruesome laceration from the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon on November 11th. Initially, the timeline for his return was...
markerzone.com
REPORT - ANAHEIM DUCKS' PROSPECT NETS RIDICULOUS RETURN IN WHL TRADE
According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the WHL's Kamloops Blazers are sending a massive package to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for defenseman Olen Zellweger (ANA) and center Ryan Hofer (WSH). "More on the Zellweger deal - sounds like the Kamloops Blazers are sending 2 players and 2 prospects along with...
markerzone.com
LEAFS REPORTEDLY HAVE YET TO INITIATE CONTRACT TALKS WITH PENDING FREE AGENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have several pressing questions to answer this summer. One such question is what to do with forward Michael Bunting. Bunting is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the way he is playing, he could price himself out of Toronto's budget. According to CapFriendly, Toronto has ~$70 million allocated after this season with just 11 players on their active roster signed.
markerzone.com
SHARKS' REPORTER BELIEVES TEAM WILL MOVE ITS LEADING GOAL SCORER
The San Jose Sharks are in as great of a position as anyone to sell off some players at or before the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline. Most of the national spotlight has rested upon defenseman Erik Karlsson, most likely because he is on a 100-point pace halfway through the season.
markerzone.com
MARC-ANDRE FLEURY TAKING A BRIEF LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM THE MINNESOTA WILD
The Minnesota Wild lost a tough game on Saturday night, falling 6-5 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres. Marc-Andre Fleury did all he could to keep the Wild in the game, but ultimately, the Sabres proved to be too strong. After the game, it was clear that Fleury was not...
markerzone.com
ANAHEIM'S TOP PROSPECT PAVEL MINTYUKOV MOVED IN YET ANOTHER HUGE CHL TRADE
The Saginaw Spirit have traded defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to the Ottawa 67's, according to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek:. No official announcement has been made, and the return has not been specified - yet. Mintyukov is the latest CHL player to get moved, as this year's trade deadline has been popping off....
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
