The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO