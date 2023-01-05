Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A string of robberies across towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey targeting elderly women has Pennsylvania State Police issuing a warning. According to authorities, it's been happening since May 2022. State Police in the Poconos say a 92-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight by three...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother deliver baby
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County 911 dispatcher in training was awarded for helping a family deliver a baby at their home after the mother unexpectedly went into labor. The unsung heroes in an emergency. As the first line of response dispatchers at the Monroe County 911 control center work around the clock […]
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
