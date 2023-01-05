Read full article on original website
How COVID-19 Influenced HBO's The Last Of Us
In 2023, PlayStation is ramping things up as it looks to release two adaptations of its most famous franchises. Later on in 2023, the "Gran Turismo" movie, which is based on a true story, will hit theaters. But the studio's next project — an adaptation of "The Last of Us" for HBO — comes out much sooner. Releasing January 15th, "The Last of Us" will reportedly stay very faithful to the original story. Series creator Neil Druckmann recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the HBO adaptation won't "tell any stories beyond adapting the games," perhaps as a jab at the deviations of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher" that alienated fans of the source material.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Amateur archaeology sleuth deciphers messages hidden in Stone Age cave art for 25,000 years
Ben Bacon, a furniture restorer by day, spent his nights decoding the writing that has baffled scientists for over a century.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Why We're Worried About The Borderlands Movie
A film based on "Borderlands" has been in the works for what now feels like forever. Led by famed horror director Eli Roth and produced by Avi Arad, the film adaptation of "Borderlands" has all the ingredients to be a success. However, since the film has gone into production, there have been plenty of red flags that have fans worried about what the project could ultimately look like when it's finished.
These Actors Almost Played Ellie In The Last Of Us
On January 15, the first season of HBO's "The Last of Us" will offer viewers a nine-episode series based upon Naughty Dog's massively popular "The Last of Us" video game initially released in 2013. As with any adaptation of an already-popular IP, many fans of "The Last of Us" were eager to see who HBO would cast in the show's most prominent roles. Eventually, the show's full cast was revealed, with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian") portraying the lead character Joel. At the same time, Bella Ramsey ("Game of Thrones") was selected to depict Ellie, his 14-year-old companion, in arguably the most divisive casting choice of the series.
Netflix's Assassin's Creed Finally Gets An Update After 2 Years
Adaptations of video games can vary significantly in quality within the TV and film industry, and the same is true at Netflix. While the streaming giant has plans to turn more famous video games into TV shows, like "Resident Evil" and the successful "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," there are also some projects that have been sitting on the sidelines — including an adaptation of "Assassins Creed."
Critics Say The Last Of Us Beats The Video Game Adaptation Curse
For many, the awful history of video game movies is enough to dissuade viewers from new adaptations. It's difficult to forget how far some film adaptations of games have strayed from the source material, like the "Resident Evil" movies. Even more recently, video game adaptations have bombed with fans. The "Halo" television adaptation had many differences from the game series, some of which fans just couldn't understand.
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
How To Get The Life Orb In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Offering 20-30 hours of gameplay, and about double that for a full completion, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" have no shortage of small details to take in and mysteries to explore. One such mystery involves finding the Life Orb, an item that serves as a double-edged sword of sorts. As spelled out in the item's in-game description, "It boosts the power of the holder's moves, but the holder also loses a small amount of HP with each attack it lands." In other words, the item raises offensive prowess for the price of health.
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
Monkey Island And World Of Warcraft Star Earl Boen Passes Away At 81
Actor Earl Boen — known to gamers for his roles in popular series such as "World of Warcraft" and "Monkey Island" — passed away on January 5, 2022 at the age of 81. According to Variety, Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. The voice actor is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby, and two grandchildren.
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
The Last Game Boy Color Game Released In North America Was Tied To A Blockbuster Film
Despite lasting a third as long as the original Game Boy (per Pocket-lint), the Game Boy Color made a significant splash in its market tenure. Hits that have been remastered like "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," and the three "Pokémon" Game Boy Color games have remained fan favorites to this day. Outside of first-party titles, the movie industry cut out a slice of the pie as well. For example, Nintendo partnered with LucasArts and Disney Interactive to release "Star Wars Episode 1: Racer" and "Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue" respectively. One movie-based game even went down in history as the last official game for the Game Boy Color.
The Entire Dead Space Timeline Explained
The "Dead Space" series debuted in 2008, introducing players to the initially silent protagonist Isaac Clarke and the abandoned "planet-cracking" ship, the USG Ishimura. This first title served as the gateway for many fans, but the timeline for the world of "Dead Space" actually starts prior to the events of the game.
The Sequel To Mario Paint That Was Exclusive To The Nintendo 64DD
The "Mario" games started as pure platformers, but Nintendo has featured the Italian plumber in a growing number of spin-offs over the decades. He appears in racing titles like "Mario Kart," sports entries such as "Mario Golf," brawlers like "Super Smash Bros." and even tactical, cover-based strategy shooters such as "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Far from new, this genre-bending trend started soon after the first "Mario" installments released in the '80s.
Hitman: World Of Assassination - What's Included?
For a while, developer IO Interactive has been behind the reboot of the classic "Hitman" gaming franchise. Beginning with the episodic "Hitman" released in 2015 and ending with 2021's "Hitman 3," IO Interactive's reimagining of the stealth shooter has been dubbed as the "World of Assassination" trilogy. And soon, the divisive third title will be making its transition from being a standalone title to an all-inclusive package that shares this new story arc in its entirety.
