This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
Route 1 near I-95 in Spotsylvania reopened after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
Driver dead after SUV crash in Prince William County
Someone who was in the area started CPR before medics could get the driver to the hospital where she died.
Stolen Tractor-Trailer Ties Up Traffic Along Stretch Of I-495 In VA; Driver In Custody: Police
A strange scenario led to traffic getting tied up along a stretch of I-495 in Fairfax County when police tracked down a tractor-trailer that had been reported stolen.Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit conducted a…
2 Stafford Co. traffic projects starting Sunday: delays & detours
The week ahead will bring two roadway projects in Stafford County that will significantly impact traffic. Starting Sunday, January 8, drivers should expect overnight delays and intermittent full traffic stops on Rt. 17 that will last through early March.
Deputies ID man killed in head-on wreck on Route 301 in Hanover
Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.
NBC Washington
Crash Knocks Down Traffic Light on Richmond Highway
A car crash knocked down a traffic light and closed lanes on Richmond Highway in Alexandria Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Richmond Highway at Reed Avenue at about 3 a.m. The single-car crash knocked caused a traffic signal to come down, the Alexandria Police said.
American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford now open
The new American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford County was scheduled to open this morning. The new bridge allows drivers on Rt. 628, American Legion Rd., to cross over I-95. With the new overpass now complete, it eliminates the need for a detour that had been in place since April 4, 2022, a span of 9 months.
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Woman wielding golf club arrested at Stafford McDonald’s
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a McDonald's at 303 Town Center Boulevard for a report of a disturbance at the restaurant. Witnesses described a hostile woman wielding a golf club threatening staff and acting in a disorderly manner.
WJLA
1 person injured in shooting inside a Prince William County home, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting took place Friday at a residence in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue. One person in the home reportedly suffered an "upper-body injury," officials said. No more information on the shooter...
One dead in Route 301 crash in Hanover
On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 7:02 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to Hanover Courthouse Road on Route 301, just north of Stumpy Road for a crash.
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
mocoshow.com
18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
tysonsreporter.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
WJLA
Overnight DC fire leaves 11 children, 4 adults without home, officials say
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out in a rowhome overnight Sunday. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the blaze broke out near the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest around 3 a.m. The incident displaced 11 children and four adults, officials...
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M
The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
