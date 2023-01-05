Read full article on original website
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official, thirty million PlayStation 5 consoles have now been sold worldwide. At CES 2023, PlayStation’s boss Jim Ryan revealed that December 2022 was the console’s most popular month ever. As consoles finally start selling at a normal rate, it appears the PS5 stock shortage has all but come to an end in 2023, and you can now readily find a console bundle in stock pretty much everywhere in the UK. That said, it’s still rare to find the disc or digital edition console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the...
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
The Best MCPR-300 Loadout For Warzone 2.0
The Al Mazrah map offers an enormous space for "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" players to duke it out. Due to its considerable size, operators should consider adding a nice marksman rifle or sniper rifle to their available builds just in case they manage to secure one of their custom loadouts via a Loadout Drop or Buy Station.
The Most Frustrating Boss In The Bayonetta Series
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
The PS2 Co-Op Puzzle Game You Likely Never Played
There have been a lot of unusual games on PlayStation consoles over the years. Sony has been at the forefront of gaming innovation since it first entered the scene in 1994, pushing the bounds of technology in ways that are very attractive to third-party developers looking for consoles to run their games. The PlayStation brand has seen some stunning transformations, with each generation growing progressively more advanced, but the PS2 was an extraordinary console. For one thing, it had an absolutely massive library of games. Sony claimed that over 10,000 games have been released for the console and that 1.52 billion titles have been sold (per GameSpot via WayBackMachine). So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a console with a catalog as absurdly gigantic as the PS2's would have a few odd little games that would fly under the radar for most people.
Is Roblox Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Despite releasing all the way back in 2006, "Roblox" has found its footing as one of the most popular titles on the modern market. Originally a PC exclusive, the game creation platform made its way to mobile devices and the Xbox One by 2015. However, it has yet to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The game's absence from the handheld hybrid has perplexed owners of the console who feel it would be a great fit for the format.
How The Game Boy's Green Screen Helped Make The Console A Success
The Game Boy had many choices for its screen, including touchscreen, but it settled on its unsettling bright green one. What seemed like a strange design choice for its time might actually be the reason why Nintendo is still here today, though, even if its last game was "Pokémon Yellow." The Game Boy was criticized for its lack of a colored display like that seen in Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear. However, the iconic screen was actually the result of a conservative plan to utilize lateral thinking — a.k.a. keep costs low while still creating a reliable device that consumers would want.
Remember That Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit? Well, It Wasn't Over
"Cyberpunk 2077" has not had an easy road, whether you're talking about the time before or after its release. The AAA action RPG was stuck in development hell for years as CD Projekt Red — the team behind the wildly popular "Witcher" games — worked to make it the game-changer everyone expected it to be. But shortly after launch, the lawsuits against "Cyberpunk 2077" and its publisher began to stack up. Fans were furious about the state of the game — which was riddled with bugs and notably missing a number of features that were advertised during development — and investors felt they had been misled about the state of the project prior to release.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: The Fastest Kart Setup In The Game
In "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," Nintendo has found a "Mario" game that grows more popular every year, driving people to the franchise to the tune of nearly $50 million in sales (per Nintendo). With so many players racing each other from couches across the globe, many have likely settled on a favorite character and kart combination befitting their play style. "Deluxe" rolled out a derby of customization options: 42 characters (including Miis) and dozens of karts, wheels, and gliders. But only a handful of these options can make the racer as fast as mechanically possible.
Is One Piece Odyssey Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.
The Rarest Pickaxe In Fortnite
True to its name, a pickaxe is a weapon worth choosing in "Fortnite." Choosing a rare pickaxe to flaunt sends a clear message to other gamers on the battlefield, as it indicates a certain elite level of expertise in the game. Of course, players are given a default pickaxe to start both "Fortnite" Battle Royale and Save the World mode, but the real appeal is the ability to go beyond the basic and score a stellar pickaxe skin. Technically a weapon, the pickaxe is primarily used for harvesting, but the right skin can make even mundane supplies collecting feel fierce.
Project Leonardo - What We Know So Far About PS5's Accessibility Controller
Video games have become a major part of modern culture and force for social connection. It has been noted that games can be a source of communion for people and provide vital social connection for many during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing (per BBC). Sadly, games have never quite been accessible to everyone, and many people with disabilities have found themselves cut off from these experiences. Thankfully, this is finally beginning to change as industry leaders and innovators take steps to address these issues.
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
